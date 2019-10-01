HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area notebook for Oct. 2

To say the Monahans football team struggled to start the season is a bit of an understatement.

The Loboes were 0-4 as the players have been slow to make the transition from the run-dominant schemes of the past to Coach Fred Staugh’s spread offense heading into Friday’s District 1-4A Division II opener against Lamesa at Tornado Stadium.

Improvements were made, however, against the Tornados.

Running back Lewis Wesley ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Bond Heflin passed for a pair of scores as Monahans was able to run away with a 54-13 victory.

The Loboes managed 414 yards of total offense on the night, highlighted by Wesley and the running game, which amassed 258 yards on 48 carries.

So for one night at least, as Heflin showed glimpses of the future, Monahans (1-4 overall, 1-0 in district) reached back to its past for success.

>> D-E-F-E-N-S-E: Seminole and Denver City both like to run the football.

The Indians averaged 253 yards on the ground per game heading into Friday’s matchup with the Mustangs at Wigwam Stadium.

Denver City came into the contest averaging 293 yards rushing, and 37.5 points per game.

That meant this geographical rivalry would likely be over quickly … and won at the line of scrimmage.

When Seminole’s Damion Espino scored in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead, the Indians’ defense took over, stifling the Mustangs to make that touchdown stand up as the only score in the game.

Seminole (4-1) held Denver City (4-1) to 132 yards of total offense (88 rushing, 44 passing) on the night.

>> NOT A TYPO: When box scores begin arriving throughout the night Friday as games wind down in the Permian Basin, it’s always interesting to see just how well some of the area’s athletes performed that evening.

The numbers next to Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis forced a double-, triple- and then quadruple-take — 11-of-18 passing for 557 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Add in Cameron Barriga’s one completion for 13 yards and the Golden Cranes threw for 570 yards against an overmatched Stanton Buffaloes’ secondary.

Crane also rushed for four scores in the 56-7 victory.

Crane head coach Jeff Cordell confirmed the numbers were correct and is fairly certain that the mark is a school record, though he said research is being done to make sure.

“They (Stanton) did some things in the secondary and we were able to take advantage of that,” Cordell said.

“This was probably our best game this season, across the board. We played really well on both sides of the football. I was really happy to see the way our defense played against a team that was heavy run and had a size advantage on the offensive line and with the running back.”

Brandon Cerna proved to be the most prolific receiver on the night for Crane, catching four passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Nate Suttle had another strong outing for the Golden Cranes with 156 receiving yards on four catches, with two touchdowns.

Cordell also hopes to have leading wide receiver Donny Bishop, who has missed the last two games, back this week against Ozona.

“With Donny Bishop back, we will have four guys that can spread the field and make it difficult for the defense.”

>> AROUND THE PERMIAN BASIN: With the Class 6A schools off with a bye, the lower-level schools take center stage.

In District 1-4A Division II, Pecos (2-3, 0-1) will travel to Monahans for a 7 p.m. start Friday at Estes Memorial Stadium. That likely is the only compelling game in the district as Fort Stockton should handle Snyder and Greenwood, behind junior running back Trey Cross, likely will have no trouble against Lamesa.

A key nondistrict matchup pits the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks (3-2) against the McCamey Badgers (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Alpine will try to make it two in a row after a comeback victory against Kermit last week, while the host Badgers will try to rebound after losing to Eldorado last week.

In Class 1A (six-man) play, a pair of area teams, Fort Davis and Grandfalls-Royalty, face each other as both schools try to rebound from their first loss of the season.

Fort Davis (4-1) fell to Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-60, while Grandfalls-Royalty lost, 46-28, to Balmorhea, the state’s top-ranked team.