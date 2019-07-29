GOLF: Eubanks, Bittick, Oliver triumph at Men's City Championships

Derrill Eubanks may not have scored as well during third round of the Men’s City Championship in the third round Sunday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, but it was still good enough.

Eubanks used an under-par second round as a springboard to capturing the Senior Division Championship Flight championship, carding a final-round 3-over-par 75 to win by five shots.

He finished with a 54-hole total of 222 (76-71-75), with Damon Brumley (75-75-77—227) finishing second.

“The first day, I just fought through it and the second day, I had a good round,” Eubanks said.

“It (Sunday) was tough. There were some pins that were impossible that made it challenging but it was fun.”

Despite finishing second, Brumley was happy with his effort over three days.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Brumley said. “Sunday, the pins were pretty tough but I thought I played well but Derrill just played well all weekend.

“Sunday, I didn’t hit my irons well. I hit my driver well but my irons weren’t as well and I didn’t putt as well as Friday and Saturday.”

Rick Sutherland (78-79-74—231), who won the senior flight in last year’s tournament, came in third.

“It’s just a lot of fun to play here,” Eubanks said. “It’s great to get out here with all the guys that I’ve played with over the years and just compete.”

Despite having a lead going into Sunday, Eubanks didn’t let himself get too complacent.

“You just try to play with the guys you’re with and keep up with what they’re doing and don’t gamble unless you have to,” Eubanks said.

In the Senior Division First Flight, Mark Oliver (79-87-78—244) claimed the top spot, with Gerald Steger (83-87-80—250) second and Chuck Lee 982-93-83—258) finishing third.

“It’s a struggle every year but they got the course in great shape this year,” Oliver said. “The greens were perfect. It was a good day for golf.

“I just had to step up and do it. I had to stay in the game.”

Oliver, who’s played in the tournament since 1995, said familiarity with the course helps.

“It helps everybody,” Oliver said. “If you know the course, you’ll do well but the course can be pretty tough.”

In the Super Senior Flight, it was a battle for second place as Gary Bittick (72-74-76—222) finished 20 strokes ahead of runner-up Robert Dickman.

“We are older,” Bittick said. “It is harder for us to play and it was windy which makes it much harder. But I try to play at least three times a week so I’m in decent shape.

“I love playing here. It’s fun. I putted much better than I normally do. I’m a decent putter but everyone here is very good and that makes it much more competitive.”

Bittick never trailed in the tournament and was the only golfer in the Super Senior Flight to shoot in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

“The first round was great because I shot two-over,” Bittick said. “I was a little nervous on that day as well. I didn’t hit the ball well but I putted great. The second day, I hit the ball better and putted well and today was the same. It worked out well. The first day really set me up well. That was when I knew that I could do this.”

Conditions throughout the weekend did play a factor at times for him. Like Eubanks, Bittick didn’t let his lead distract him going into Sunday’s final round.

“Playing in the wind and playing with pressure made it interesting,” Bittick said. “I knew I was in front but you have to finish the round. I was proud of myself.

“I kept saying that we still have another day and that anything could happen. I knew it was going to be tough today but going in Sunday, I was confident but cautious at the same time.”