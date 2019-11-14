  • November 14, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Eastern New Mexico

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Eastern New Mexico

Volleyball box

UTPB def. Eastern New Mexico

25-20, 25-16, 25-14

At Falcon Dome

Kills — Eastern New Mexico: Jasmine Gannon 10, Lauren Bresnahan 8, Julie Tucker 4, Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 3, Christelle Kialanda 2, Qitana Sapiga 1. UTPB: Travana Matthews 10, Isela Murillo 9, Aquincia Strambler 8, Skyler Friel 5, Grace Talbert 4, Analise Lucio 3, Netanya Allison 1.

Blocks — Eastern New Mexico: Gracelyn Stubbs 1.5, Christelle Kialanda 1.5, Jasmine Gannon 1, Julie Tucker 1. UTPB: Skyler Friel 2, Travana Matthews 1.5, Grace Talbert 1.5, Aquincia Strambler 1, Isela Murillo .5, Netanya Allison .5

Assists — Eastern New Mexico: Qita Sapiga 14, Rae Sapiga 10, Julie Tucker 1, M’Lee Vinson 1. UTPB: Analise Lucio 34, Marissa Aguilar 1, Erika Lozano 1.

Digs — Eastern New Mexico: Qita Sapiga 13, Jae Sapiga 4, Julie Tucker 1, M’Lee Vinson 18, Lauren Bresnahan 3, Jasmine Gannon 7, Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 7, Gracelyn Stubbs 2. UTPB: Erika Lozano 11, Isela Murillo 11, Lanai Hurd 10, Analise Lucio 9, Marissa Aguilar 4, Aquincia Strambler 3, Travana Matthews 2, Skyler Friel 1, Netanya Allison 1.

Aces — Eastern New Mexico: Qita Sapiga 1, Rae Sapiga 1. UTPB: Analise Lucio 2, Erika Lozano 1, Marissa Aguilar 1, Skyler Firel 1.

Service points — Eastern New Mexico: Qita Sapiga 2, Rae Sapiga 1, Julie Tucker 5, Lauren Bresnahan 8, Jasmine Gannon 11, Sarah Tuioti-Mariner 3.5, Christielle Kialanda 4, Gracelyn Stubbs 3.5. UTPB: Travana Matthews 11.5, ISela Murillo 9.5, Aquincia Strambler 9.5, Skyler Fruiel 8, Grace Talbert 5.5, Analise Lucio 5, Netanya Allison 1.5, Erika Lozano 1, Marissa Aguilar 1.

Records

Eastern New Mexico: 4-21, 0-13. UTPB: 19-7, 11-6.

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:10 pm

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:10 pm

The UTPB volleyball team swept the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds, winning 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 in Lone Star Conference action Thursday at Falcon Dome.

UTPB (18-7 overall, 10-6 in conference play) was led by Travana Matthews with 10 kills, while Isela Murillo had nine and Aquincia Strambler finished with eight.

Eastern New Mexico (4-20, 2-14) was led by Jasmine Gannon’s 10 kills, while Lauren Bresnahan had eight and Julie Tucker finished with four.

UTPB’s Erika Lozano and Murillo both had 11 digs, while Lanai Hurd finished with 10.

Eastern New Mexico’s M’Lee Vinson finished with 18 digs, while Qitana Sapiga had 13.

The Falcons close out the regular season against West Texas A&M at noon Saturday at Falcon Dome.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

