COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps Eastern New Mexico

The UTPB volleyball team swept the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds, winning 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 in Lone Star Conference action Thursday at Falcon Dome.

UTPB (18-7 overall, 10-6 in conference play) was led by Travana Matthews with 10 kills, while Isela Murillo had nine and Aquincia Strambler finished with eight.

Eastern New Mexico (4-20, 2-14) was led by Jasmine Gannon’s 10 kills, while Lauren Bresnahan had eight and Julie Tucker finished with four.

UTPB’s Erika Lozano and Murillo both had 11 digs, while Lanai Hurd finished with 10.

Eastern New Mexico’s M’Lee Vinson finished with 18 digs, while Qitana Sapiga had 13.

The Falcons close out the regular season against West Texas A&M at noon Saturday at Falcon Dome.