WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lubbock Christian pulls away from UTPB

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lubbock Christian pulls away from UTPB

Posted: Saturday, January 4, 2020 7:55 pm

LUBBOCK Lubbock Christian used a 10-0 run to pull away in the first quarter and rolled to 94-49 victory against UTPB on Saturday in Lone Star Conference women’s basketball action at the Rip Griffin Center.

Lubbock Christian (13-0 overall, 6-0 LSC) scored the first two baskets and never trailed. The Lady Chaps led 10-7 midway through the first quarter before embarking on their first big run to go up by 13. UTPB (6-7, 3-4) never got closer than eight and LCU led 27-12 at the end of the opening period.

Lubbock Christian was led by Ashton Duncan with 21 points, while Allie Schulte added 17 and Channing Cunyus added 12. Rory Carter was UTPB’s leading scorer with 17 points. Holly Hemmeline scored nine points, followed by Jada Berry with eight and Jordan Rogers with seven.

The Falcons make their first home appearance of 2020 on Thursday when West Texas A&M visits the Falcon Dome.

