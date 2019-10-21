COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College moves up to No. 8

The Odessa College volleyball team moved up two spots and is now ranked No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I volleyball poll that was released Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (25-1 overall, 7-1 Western Junior College Athletic Conference) defeated New Mexico Military Institute Saturday in Roswell, N.M. to avenge their only loss of the season. Coincidentally, NMMI is tied with Odessa College at No. 8 in the rankings as well.

The Lady Wranglers play two matches this week starting against Western Texas College at 6 Wednesday at the OC Sports Center and at Clarendon College at 2 p.m. Saturday.