  • October 21, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College moves up to No. 8 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College moves up to No. 8

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 6:14 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College moves up to No. 8 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team moved up two spots and is now ranked No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I volleyball poll that was released Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (25-1 overall, 7-1 Western Junior College Athletic Conference) defeated New Mexico Military Institute Saturday in Roswell, N.M. to avenge their only loss of the season. Coincidentally, NMMI is tied with Odessa College at No. 8 in the rankings as well.

The Lady Wranglers play two matches this week starting against Western Texas College at 6 Wednesday at the OC Sports Center and at Clarendon College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, October 21, 2019 6:14 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: WNW at 4mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 43°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 51°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 84°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]