  • November 13, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Fort Davis advance to regional tournament - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Fort Davis advance to regional tournament

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:59 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink, Fort Davis advance to regional tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Wink and Fort Davis volleyball teams earned spots in their respective regional tournaments Tuesday night with victories in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.

Wink defeated Sanford-Fritch in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11, to advance in Class 2A while Fort Davis defeated Miami in a Class 1A regional match.

Both regional tournaments will be held at San Angelo Central High School with a quadruple-header Friday. Fort Davis faces off against Bronte at 1 p.m. to lead things off in Class 1A and Wink faces Hawley at 7 p.m. to close the day.

Lamesa Klondike faces Water Valley in the other 1A match and Amarillo Highland Park faces Miles in 2A.

