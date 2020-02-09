COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rally falls short in high-scoring battle with Tarleton State

The UTPB baseball team had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to convert as the Falcons fell 12-10 to Tarleton State Sunday in Lone Star Conference play at the Cecil Ballow Complex.

UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 conference) dug its way out of a 6-0 deficit through two innings with plenty of offense. Michael Clapperton led the way for the Falcons, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored.

UTPB got within 7-6 in the fourth and took the lead in the sixth with a three-run home run home run by Nick Hernandez. UTPB led 10-8 in the seventh before Tarleton State (3-3, 3-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Blake Burns went 3 of 4 with a home run while Corey Young went 3 for 5 for the Texans to complete the three-game sweep.