- Tarleton State 12, UTPB 10
UTPB.............. 002 304 100 — 10 11 1
Tarleton......... 500 101 400 — 12 12 1
Ed O’Bannon, Paul McRae (1), Tanner Rhodes (3), Spencer Cofer (6), Daniel Juarez (7) and Jonathan Bermudez. Garrett Leggitt, Ty Windham (4), Ty Jones (5), John Bridgeman (7), Zane Badmaev (8), Luke Baley (9) and Ian Groves. W — Bridgeman (1-1). L — Cofer (0-1). Save — Baley (1). 2B — UTPB: Garrett Thornton. 3B — UTPB: Michael Clapperton. HR — UTPB: Pemron Burrows, Jay Desoto, Nick Hernandez. Tarleton State: Blake Burns.
Records — UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 Lone Star Conference); Tarleton State (3-3, 3-3).
Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:00 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rally falls short in high-scoring battle with Tarleton State
STEPHENVILLE The UTPB baseball team had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to convert as the Falcons fell 12-10 to Tarleton State Sunday in Lone Star Conference play at the Cecil Ballow Complex.
UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 conference) dug its way out of a 6-0 deficit through two innings with plenty of offense. Michael Clapperton led the way for the Falcons, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored.
UTPB got within 7-6 in the fourth and took the lead in the sixth with a three-run home run home run by Nick Hernandez. UTPB led 10-8 in the seventh before Tarleton State (3-3, 3-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Blake Burns went 3 of 4 with a home run while Corey Young went 3 for 5 for the Texans to complete the three-game sweep.
