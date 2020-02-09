  • February 9, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rally falls short in high-scoring battle with Tarleton State - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rally falls short in high-scoring battle with Tarleton State

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Tarleton State 12, UTPB 10

UTPB.............. 002  304 100   —   10    11     1

Tarleton......... 500  101 400   —   12    12     1

Ed O’Bannon, Paul McRae (1), Tanner Rhodes (3), Spencer Cofer (6), Daniel Juarez (7) and Jonathan Bermudez. Garrett Leggitt, Ty Windham (4), Ty Jones (5), John Bridgeman (7), Zane Badmaev (8), Luke Baley (9) and Ian Groves. W — Bridgeman (1-1). L — Cofer (0-1). Save — Baley (1). 2B — UTPB: Garrett Thornton. 3B — UTPB: Michael Clapperton. HR — UTPB: Pemron Burrows, Jay Desoto, Nick Hernandez. Tarleton State: Blake Burns.

Records — UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 Lone Star Conference); Tarleton State (3-3, 3-3).

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:00 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB rally falls short in high-scoring battle with Tarleton State OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

STEPHENVILLE The UTPB baseball team had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to convert as the Falcons fell 12-10 to Tarleton State Sunday in Lone Star Conference play at the Cecil Ballow Complex.

UTPB (1-5 overall, 1-5 conference) dug its way out of a 6-0 deficit through two innings with plenty of offense. Michael Clapperton led the way for the Falcons, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored.

UTPB got within 7-6 in the fourth and took the lead in the sixth with a three-run home run home run by Nick Hernandez. UTPB led 10-8 in the seventh before Tarleton State (3-3, 3-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Blake Burns went 3 of 4 with a home run while Corey Young went 3 for 5 for the Texans to complete the three-game sweep. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: ENE at 16mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Periods of rain overnight. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 49°/Low 34°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 38°/Low 31°
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]