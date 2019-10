COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB sweeps St. Mary's

The UTPB volleyball team closed out a three-match home stand with a sweep of St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12, Saturday in Lone Star Conference action at the Falcon Dome.

Travana Matthews led the way for the Falcons (12-3, 4-2 in conference), finishing with nine kills to go with three assisted blocks. Analise Lucio had a match-high 25 assists for UTPB and Skyler Friel had five kills and five assisted blocks.