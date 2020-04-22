LOOKING BACK: April 23 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1969: On this date, the Permian baseball team used a run-rule 10-0 victory over San Angelo in a district contest at Panther Field. The game ended in the fifth inning. The Panthers only needed three hits, all singles as a pair of Bobcat pitchers yielded ten walks and San Angelo contributed five errors and coach Fern Smathers was booted from the game for protesting a call at first base. … Abilene High’s baseball team posted a 6-1 win over Midland High in a District 3-4A contest. The lone run from the Bulldogs came in the sixth inning. ... The Midland Lee baseball team posted an 8-6 win over Ector High. With the win, the Rebels maintained its hold on first place in the district standings.

>> 1988: The Odessa College track and field team won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title, racking up 125 points to claim the top spot. South Plains College took second while New Mexico Junior College was third. … The Midland Angels defeated San Antonio, 3-0, in Texas League action at Angels Stadium. Mike Fetters and Curt Walker combined for a six-hit shutout. … The Odessa College golf team won the WJCAC regional tournament. Lance Posey was named regional medalist with a three-round total of 8-under-par 205. He was named to the all-region team along with teammates Ross Cargile and Mike Ambriz.

>> 1995: The Odessa College baseball team swept a doubleheader against Howard College to clinch a berth in the conference playoffs for the fourth year in a row. … The Midland Angels snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Wichita Wranglers.

>> 2003: The Monahans boys golf team clinched a spot in the state tournament. … The Pecos girls golf team won the Region I-3A title. … The Andrews girls golf team clinched the Region I-4A title.