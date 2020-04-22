  • April 22, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 23 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 23 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 23 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1969: On this date, the Permian baseball team used a run-rule 10-0 victory over San Angelo in a district contest at Panther Field. The game ended in the fifth inning. The Panthers only needed three hits, all singles as a pair of Bobcat pitchers yielded ten walks and San Angelo contributed five errors and coach Fern Smathers was booted from the game for protesting a call at first base. … Abilene High’s baseball team posted a 6-1 win over Midland High in a District 3-4A contest. The lone run from the Bulldogs came in the sixth inning. ... The Midland Lee baseball team posted an 8-6 win over Ector High. With the win, the Rebels maintained its hold on first place in the district standings.

>> 1988: The Odessa College track and field team won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title, racking up 125 points to claim the top spot. South Plains College took second while New Mexico Junior College was third. … The Midland Angels defeated San Antonio, 3-0, in Texas League action at Angels Stadium. Mike Fetters and Curt Walker combined for a six-hit shutout. … The Odessa College golf team won the WJCAC regional tournament. Lance Posey was named regional medalist with a three-round total of 8-under-par 205. He was named to the all-region team along with teammates Ross Cargile and Mike Ambriz.

>> 1995: The Odessa College baseball team swept a doubleheader against Howard College to clinch a berth in the conference playoffs for the fourth year in a row. … The Midland Angels snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Wichita Wranglers.

>> 2003: The Monahans boys golf team clinched a spot in the state tournament. … The Pecos girls golf team won the Region I-3A title. … The Andrews girls golf team clinched the Region I-4A title.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 61°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]