LOOKING BACK: June 19 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: The Odessa Eagles swept San Angelo in a doubleheader on the road. With the help of strong pitching performances from Jerry Tucker and Mike Gazella, the Eagles were able to win both games against the Longhorn League-leading Colts. The Eagles returned home to open up a five-game series against Roswell. … The Odessa College board of regents agreed to provide more funds for the golf team.

>> 1969: The Odessa College women’s tennis team was tied for the team championship with Arizona State in the Women’s National Collegiate tennis tournament at Carlton College in Northfield, Minn. The Lady Wranglers, however, suffered a setback when both doubles teams were eliminated, leaving only Ginger Pfeiffer and Diane Matzner in singles play. … Ford drag racing team members Ed Terry and his partner Dick Wood were in Odessa, showing films demonstrating equipment and signing members for a company-affiliated drag racing club at Sewell Ford. … Monahans golfers Ron Huckabee and Holt McGee won the annual June Low-Ball Partnership tournament at the Alpine Country Club. They fired a 6-under-par 134 over the two-day, 36-hole tournament to win the championship.

>> 1983: Monahans’ Monte McGuire was preparing for his sophomore season at Texas Tech, aiming for a spot as a starter at quarterback. McGuire spent his first year running the Red Raiders’ scout teams as a redshirt freshman. … With the Odessa Highway 80 tennis tournament about to begin, Ector County Independent School District trustee and former Odessa High tennis coach Bob Clark talked about the tournament’s origins, thinking of a tennis circuit of tournaments that would be back-to-back.

>> 2003: The Odessa Jackalopes renewed their working agreement with the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers for a third consecutive season. The Jackalopes had won their division both of the previous two seasons. … The San Antonio Missions defeated the RockHounds 5-2 at American Bank Ballpark.