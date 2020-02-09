utpb FULL logo words and falcon
- Lubbock Christian Invitational Scores
UTPB 4, Newman 2
Newman........ 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
UTPB.............. 001 120 x — 4 6 1
Bailey Bunger and Kameron Pope. Abrie Castillo and Sydney Bishop. W — Castillo (2-0). L — Bunger 0-2.
Records — Newman 0-5; UTPB 4-5.
UTPB 7, Southern Nazarene 3
UTPB.............. 400 030 0 — 7 11 2
SNU............... 101 100 0 — 3 8 4
Marissa Salinas, Abby Cousins (4) and Nayeli Diaz. Chelsea Vandiver, Caitlin Lewis (1), Cassidy Davila (5), Brooklyn Sparkman (5) and Victoria Rodriguez. W — Cousins (2-2). L — Vandiver (1-2). 2B — UTPB: Abby Hernandez. Southern Nazarene: Peyton Robinson, Natialie Jones.
Records — UTPB 5-5; Southern Nazarene 4-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Falcons take two games on final day in Lubbock
LUBBOCK The UTPB softball team closed out tournament play on a good note by winning its final two games Sunday at the Lubbock Christian Invitataional at Lubbock Christian High School.
The Falcons (5-5 overall) defeated Newman 4-2 in the first game and won 7-3 over Southern Nazarene.
UTPB got a solid pitching effort in the circle by Abrie Castillo, who pitched all seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits and struck out five.
The offense stepped up in the second game for the Falcons, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning and three in the fifth to thake the win.
April Arellano led the way, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
UTPB returns to action starting Friday in the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz. with games against California University of Pennsylvania and Fort Lewis College.
