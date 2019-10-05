  • October 5, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 11:34 pm

WOLFFORTH The Permian volleyball team suffered a three-set loss to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship on Friday, falling 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 at Frenship High School.

The Lady Panthers (15-17 overall, 1-3 district) dropped to fifth in the district standings, one match back of Amarillo Tascosa and Midland High.

Frenship (27-7, 4-0) remained a match up on Midland Lee for first place.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

