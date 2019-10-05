HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Wolfforth Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Permian volleyball team suffered a three-set loss to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship on Friday, falling 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 at Frenship High School.
The Lady Panthers (15-17 overall, 1-3 district) dropped to fifth in the district standings, one match back of Amarillo Tascosa and Midland High.
Frenship (27-7, 4-0) remained a match up on Midland Lee for first place.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.