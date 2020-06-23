GOLF: Junior golfers set for S.A. Smith Invitational

Junior golfers from across the Permian Basin and New Mexico will be teeing it up as the fourth annual S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational gets underway today at The Old Course at Odessa Country Club and Green Tree Country Club in Midland.

The 36-hole tournament is put on by the Northern Texas PGA as part of its summer junior tour. For tournament director Austin Klinghagen, seeing the growth of the tournament stands out.

Tee times begin at 8 a.m. with the Medalist (ages 11-18) Boys division playing at Green Tree. The Medalist Girls Division along with the Prep Division (ages 7-12) will play Round 1 at Odessa Country Club before switching courses for the final round Thursday.

“It’s grown a lot of traction very quickly,” Klinghagen said. “We’re very proud to have the PGA professionals open up the facility for us. We wanted to make this special for the Midland-Odessa area.”

The event started as an idea from Odessa Country Club head professional Jake McCullough. McCullough said he was motivated to host a premier tournament in the Permian Basin to give junior golfers a chance to compete at a high level.

The initial event in 2017 had 64 players compete in the inaugural event and will host 129 golfers this year.

“We wanted to be able to create a major junior event for kids in West Texas,” said McCullough, who also is the current vice president of the Northern Texas PGA. “Most of the time, you’d have to travel to Dallas or Fort Worth to play something like that.”

The tournament is named after S.A. Smith, a longtime head professional at Andrews County Golf Course. McCullough said that naming the tournament after him was easy considering the impact that he had on junior golf in the Permian Basin.

“A lot of the golf professionals came together and wanted to start an event here,” McCullough said. “It’s fitting because he was known for starting the junior tour in our area that is still going today.”

McCullough is also grateful for how much the tournament has grown since its inception and hopes that it continues to maintain an upward trend.

“Jake is extremely passionate about this tournament,” Klinghagen said. “He’s provided something for the players to take pride in and has been a fantastic resource. He’s a phenomenal leader and a great representative of West Texas.”

There will be extra precautions in place throughout the tournament to keep players, families and tournament officials safe.

“We have plenty of space where we can social distance,” Klinghagen said. “We’ll be wearing gloves and masks when we interact with players and spectators.”

The field will feature several area golfers who did not get a chance to complete their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the boys side, former Permian golfer Zach Robinson is in the field along with Andrews’ Slayter Colbath and state champions Bond Heflin and Alonso Ruiz from Monahans.

Several players from the Andrews girls golf team will be competing including Brynlee Dyas, Jordyn Hall and Bailey Ballou. Three top golfers from Midland Trinity are in the field along with rising Permian senior Jocelyn Dominguez.

Giving the players the chance to compete at least one more time in the summer is something that McCullough said that he is proud to provide.

“I think everybody is just eager to get out and go play,” he said. “It’s great to be able to conduct an event like this and do it safely for all the kids and parents. We’re excited just as much as they are.”

