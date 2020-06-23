  • June 23, 2020

GOLF: Junior golfers set for S.A. Smith Invitational - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Junior golfers set for S.A. Smith Invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Tee Times

S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational

 

At Odessa Country Club

MEDALIST GIRLS

Old Course

No. 1 Tee

GIRLS 15-18

8 a.m. — Julianna Crow; Brittlynn O’Dell; Aspen Escamilla

8:10 a.m. — Anaya Perales; Brynlee Dyas; Alexandra Escamilla

8:20 a.m. — Lainey Cristan; Rylie Rodriguez; Sarah Reed

8:30 a.m. — Jocelyn Dominguez; Bailey Ballou; Jordyn Hall

8:40 a.m. — Lauren Kelly; Ella Booe; Jazmin Highley

8:50 a.m. — Gracie O’Brien; Ayers Finley; Kyleigh McGowen

9 a.m. — Mikayla Childers; Mackenzie Chandler

9:10 a.m.— Faith Sims; Ainsley Carter

GIRLS 13-14

9:30 a.m. — Jordyn Cruz; Ella Veretto; Jade Davis

9:40 a.m. — Natalia Armenta; Sierra Snapp

9:50 a.m. — Samara Setiadarma; Emme Darnold

GIRLS 11-12

9:20 a.m. — Emma Sauceda; Bryli Bridges

10 a.m. — Sloane Livingston; Diego Nunez

 

At Odessa Country Club

PREP BOYS

Old Course

No. 10 Tee

BOYS 11-12

8 a.m. — Ivan Martinez; Jackson Earl

8:10  a.m. — Graham Catalano; Colt Beckham

BOYS 9-10

 8:20 a.m. — Maverick Fisher; Bryson Disher; Tesher Scharbauer

8:30 a.m. — Walker Campbell; Joshua Groom; Konner Vickers

8:40 a.m. — Caleb Manross; Sawyer Snapp; Mason Clark

8:50 a.m. — Brogan Bridges- Brooks Cunningham

9 a.m. — Gio Arriola; Hudson Branham

BOYS 7-8

9:10 a.m. — Trayce Rodriquez; Joshua Schaub

GIRLS 11-12

9:20 a.m. — Emma Sauceda; Bryli Bridges

 

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

MEDALIST BOYS

No. 1 Tee

BOYS 15-18

 

8 a.m. — Caden Britton; Hector Cavazos Jr.; Jackson Comer; Chase Williams

8:10 a.m. — Zachary Fieldhouse; Paul Gomez; Richman Houston; Davis Seybert

8:20 a.m. —Jackson Elphick; Mitchel Fisher; Ian Phillips; Alexander Bateman

8:30 a.m. — Alex BiLodeau; Alexander Lueschner; Fred Poe; Nick Pursley

8:40 a.m. — Tyler Lingnau; Alan Martinez; Stance Reeger North; Braden Welch

8:50 a.m. — Dylan Bowerman; Skyler Hall; Gavin Poe; Spencer Widner

9 a.m. — Kade Burton; Miles Fisher; Trevor Nelson; Zane Poe

9:10 a.m. — Slayter Colbath; Lucas Hagen; Austin Lingnau; Caleb Neufeld

9:20 a.m. — Matthew Madrid; Colin Riley; Zach Robinson; Miguel Flores-Acton

9:30 a.m. — Connor Hendricks; Jake Raines; Landry Schmoker; Lawson Taylor

9:40 a.m. — Warren Finley; Phillip Lopez; Blake Sanford

9:50 a.m. — Ryan Evans; Bond Heflin; Alonso Ruiz

BOYS 13-14

10:10 a.m. — Dylan Ford; Brady Holmes; Jake Humble; Reese Roberts

10:20 a.m. — Wesley Gipson; Drew Ironside; Rylan Montana; Kellen Young

10:30 a.m. — Benjamin Bowser; Reece Harris; Ethan Luttrell; Noah McKay

10:40 a.m. — Bodee Bratcher; David Daronld; Colten Newsom

10:50 a.m. — Braydon Bridges; Zachary Giba; Kelen Owensby

11 a.m. — Ean Shadden; Brooks Vaughan; Tucker Barrow

BOYS 11-12

11:20 a.m. — Bryson Clark; Jaxon Davis; Jackson Tyler

11:30 a.m. — Miles Cooper; Gilbert Lujan Jr.; Austin Rosser

11:40 a.m. — Alex Escamilla; Slayde Stevens

11:50 a.m. — Carson Lopez; Carter Petty

 

 

Posted: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:37 pm

GOLF: Junior golfers set for S.A. Smith Invitational By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Junior golfers from across the Permian Basin and New Mexico will be teeing it up as the fourth annual S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational gets underway today at The Old Course at Odessa Country Club and Green Tree Country Club in Midland.

The 36-hole tournament is put on by the Northern Texas PGA as part of its summer junior tour. For tournament director Austin Klinghagen, seeing the growth of the tournament stands out.

Tee times begin at 8 a.m. with the Medalist (ages 11-18) Boys division playing at Green Tree. The Medalist Girls Division along with the Prep Division (ages 7-12) will play Round 1 at Odessa Country Club before switching courses for the final round Thursday.  

“It’s grown a lot of traction very quickly,” Klinghagen said. “We’re very proud to have the PGA professionals open up the facility for us. We wanted to make this special for the Midland-Odessa area.”

The event started as an idea from Odessa Country Club head professional Jake McCullough. McCullough said he was motivated to host a premier tournament in the Permian Basin to give junior golfers a chance to compete at a high level.

The initial event in 2017 had 64 players compete in the inaugural event and will host 129 golfers this year.

“We wanted to be able to create a major junior event for kids in West Texas,” said McCullough, who also is the current vice president of the Northern Texas PGA. “Most of the time, you’d have to travel to Dallas or Fort Worth to play something like that.”

The tournament is named after S.A. Smith, a longtime head professional at Andrews County Golf Course. McCullough said that naming the tournament after him was easy considering the impact that he had on junior golf in the Permian Basin.

“A lot of the golf professionals came together and wanted to start an event here,” McCullough said. “It’s fitting because he was known for starting the junior tour in our area that is still going today.”

McCullough is also grateful for how much the tournament has grown since its inception and hopes that it continues to maintain an upward trend.

“Jake is extremely passionate about this tournament,” Klinghagen said. “He’s provided something for the players to take pride in and has been a fantastic resource. He’s a phenomenal leader and a great representative of West Texas.”

There will be extra precautions in place throughout the tournament to keep players, families and tournament officials safe. 

“We have plenty of space where we can social distance,” Klinghagen said. “We’ll be wearing gloves and masks when we interact with players and spectators.”

The field will feature several area golfers who did not get a chance to complete their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the boys side, former Permian golfer Zach Robinson is in the field along with Andrews’ Slayter Colbath and state champions Bond Heflin and Alonso Ruiz from Monahans.

Several players from the Andrews girls golf team will be competing including Brynlee Dyas, Jordyn Hall and Bailey Ballou. Three top golfers from Midland Trinity are in the field along with rising Permian senior Jocelyn Dominguez.

Giving the players the chance to compete at least one more time in the summer is something that McCullough said that he is proud to provide.

“I think everybody is just eager to get out and go play,” he said. “It’s great to be able to conduct an event like this and do it safely for all the kids and parents. We’re excited just as much as they are.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:37 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
82°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: ENE at 15mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 68°
Thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]