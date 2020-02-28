Permian P logo
- San Marcos Tournament
-
Permian 1, SA Warren 1 (tie)
Permian......... 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Warren.......... 001 000 0 — 1 7 0
Ashton Coats, Landyn Sterling (5) and Peyton Gregory. Christian Escobedo, Connor Oliveira (4) and Victor Roman. W — N/A. L — N/A. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Isaiah Flores. 3B — Warren: Escobedo.
Records — Permian 2-0-1, San Antonio Warren 1-3-1.
Permian 5, Buda Hays 4
Buda Hays..... 001 012 — 4 5 0
Permian......... 101 102 — 5 7 2
Beck Raymond, Josh Dean (5), Ellis Taylor (6) and Caden Sikoski. McCray Gann, Tyler Ramage (6), Landyn Sterling (6) and Taylor Sullivan. W — Sterling. L — Taylor. 2B — Permian: Sullivan. 3B — Buda Hays: Copper Torres, Josh Zapata, Alex Montiel.
Records — Buda Hays 2-1, Permian 3-0-1.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 7:55 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian stays unbeaten in San Marcos
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SAN MARCOS The Permian baseball team remained undefeated Friday at the San Marcos tournament, tying San Antonio Warren 1-1 and beating Buda Hays 5-4.
Against Warren, Teo Banks doubled and scored the tying run on the back end of a double steal. Jared Carrasco went 2 for 4 for the Panthers.
Permian (3-0-1) defeated Hays on Carrasco’s two-run single in the sixth inning as he went 3 for 4. Taylor Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Baseball,
Teams,
Permian
on
Friday, February 28, 2020 7:55 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Baseball,
High School Baseball,
Panthers,
San Marcos,
Tournament