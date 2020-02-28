  • February 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian stays unbeaten in San Marcos

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian stays unbeaten in San Marcos

San Marcos Tournament

Permian 1, SA Warren 1 (tie)

 

Permian......... 000  100     0   —     1      4     0

Warren.......... 001  000     0   —     1      7     0

Ashton Coats, Landyn Sterling (5) and Peyton Gregory. Christian Escobedo, Connor Oliveira (4) and Victor Roman. W — N/A. L — N/A. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Isaiah Flores. 3B — Warren: Escobedo.

Records — Permian 2-0-1, San Antonio Warren 1-3-1.

 

Permian 5, Buda Hays 4

 

Buda Hays..... 001  012   —     4     5      0

Permian......... 101  102   —     5     7      2

Beck Raymond, Josh Dean (5), Ellis Taylor (6) and Caden Sikoski. McCray Gann, Tyler Ramage (6), Landyn Sterling (6) and Taylor Sullivan. W — Sterling. L — Taylor. 2B — Permian: Sullivan. 3B — Buda Hays: Copper Torres, Josh Zapata, Alex Montiel.

Records — Buda Hays 2-1, Permian 3-0-1.

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 7:55 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian stays unbeaten in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS The Permian baseball team remained undefeated Friday at the San Marcos tournament, tying San Antonio Warren 1-1 and beating Buda Hays 5-4.

Against Warren, Teo Banks doubled and scored the tying run on the back end of a double steal. Jared Carrasco went 2 for 4 for the Panthers.

Permian (3-0-1) defeated Hays on Carrasco’s two-run single in the sixth inning as he went 3 for 4. Taylor Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Friday, February 28, 2020 7:55 pm.

