HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian stays unbeaten in San Marcos

The Permian baseball team remained undefeated Friday at the San Marcos tournament, tying San Antonio Warren 1-1 and beating Buda Hays 5-4.

Against Warren, Teo Banks doubled and scored the tying run on the back end of a double steal. Jared Carrasco went 2 for 4 for the Panthers.

Permian (3-0-1) defeated Hays on Carrasco’s two-run single in the sixth inning as he went 3 for 4. Taylor Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.