HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink looks to keep playoff run going

When the 2019 football season started, the Wink football team was practicing under the lights at Wildcat Field in the early hours of the morning.

Now the Wildcats are practicing under the lights in the evenings.

That’s what happens when you make a deep run in the state playoffs in Texas.

This week, Wink (9-3) looks to keep its season going when the Wildcats take on Vega (9-3) in the third round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs in a 7 p.m. contest Friday in Levelland.

It’ll be the first time since 1995 that the Wildcats will be playing in the third round of the playoffs.

“We’re really excited,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “This is our third in a row that we’re practicing during Thanksgiving. We’re getting the opportunity to go into December. We’re just really excited to have another week with our kids. It’s going to be a tough challenge this week with Vega.”

The Wildcats enter this week’s game fresh off a 28-12 victory over Ralls in the area round on Saturday.

The Longhorns are coming off a 55-14 victory over Sudan, a team that was undefeated entering the game.

Gibson sees a lot of similarities between Wink and Vega and that doesn’t just include the teams’ identical records.

“Vega’s really good,” Gibson said. “They’re big and they’re fast. They do a lot of things very well. I think it’ll be a good matchup. They have a good quarterback play and we do too. They can lean on their offensive line and so can we. We mirror each other. I think it’ll come down to who’s the most disciplined team and who can negate the negative plays like penalties and turnovers.

“They’re just very good at what they do. They’re not really crazy on what their schemes are. Their quarterback drives their team. He’s the one who naturally facilitates the team. He’s certainly a force to be reckoned with. Their skill guys are very good. They can run the ball. They know how to read their offensive line.”

For the Wildcats, it’s been awhile since they’ve been in the third round of the playoffs.

Running back Zachary Rosas is hoping that can generate momentum for Wink.

“We’re going in with a lot of confidence and excitement because we haven’t been past the second round in a while,” Rosas said. “So it’s great going to the third round.”

Rosas has led the team in rushing yards, generating 1,581 yards off 177 carries with 24 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

He and his teammates are trying not to get too cocky as they know they have a tough challenge ahead.

“We’re really focused on practices this week and focusing on doing our jobs,” Rosas said. “We’re working together as a team and just building a team bond and hanging outside of school. We’ve been around each other and that’s helped us out with team chemistry.”

Quarterback Nick Gray, who has passed for 1,254 yards, going 81-137 with 11 touchdown passes, is also hoping to make the most of Wink’s third-round playoff appearance.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve past the area round, so we’re pretty hyped this week,” Gray said. “We’ve been coming to practices prepared and ready for the next round.”

Tight end-linebacker Brock Gibson is also eager to get to play in the third round of the playoffs.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “The first two years of the playoffs have been us exiting in the second round of the playoffs. We’re now one of the teams that I think can make a bigger run in the playoffs and get a win.”

The Wildcats’ accomplishments this season also include winning the District 1-2A Division II title, beating the likes of Van Horn, McCamey and Iraan in addition to winning the bi-district and area rounds of the playoffs. But in September, things looked a little gloomy for Wink.

Four games into the season, the Wildcats found themselves at 1-3 with losses to Sundown, Coahoma and Alpine.

But since then, Wink has known nothing but wins, winning eight in a row, and the team is not short on confidence.

“It’s got our momentum going in the right direction,” Gray said. “We know now that we can beat good teams. We’ve gotten our offense down well and we know that we’re going to dominate.”

Part of the reason for the turnaround, according to Brian Gibson, was the players trusting in each other.

“I think more so of anything, our kids have just bought in to each other,” he said. “They bought in to playing for each other. They know they have to earn it and that talent alone doesn’t win. Good disciplined teams are the ones that win and I think that’s ultimately what turned the season around. Our kids have a good sense of resiliency. They don’t let small things bother them. Adversity doesn’t affect them like it used to.”

The trick now is to not get too carried away.

“We’ve won eight straight and now our confidence is high,” Brock Gibson said. “But the key is to not get too high. We want to go in confident, but not overconfident.

“We played some tough teams but I think once we got a couple of wins under our belts and started winning, we got more confidence and that really helped us out.”

In last week’s win over Ralls, Brian Gibson thought his players showed a lot of toughness and grit.

“Ralls is a good football team,” Brian Gibson said. “They play a physical style of football and they’re pretty hard. We were a little bit concerned going in because we hadn’t had a game where we had to play four full quarters in a while.

“We were sitting there and every possession still mattered. We knew we would have that game in front of us. We hadn’t had to play four full quarters in several weeks. We’re excited about how we defended against them. We had a couple of stops against them that kept them from getting anything.”

Gray thought he and his teammates handled a tough opponent in Ralls well last week.

“The last couple of games after halftime, they’ve been blowouts,” Gray said. “The last game we knew we had to go in prepared and play all four quarters and fight for all quarters.”

Hustle and effort have also stood out for Brian Gibson.

“We don’t do a whole lot of crazy things with our defense,” Brian Gibson said. “We try to give our kids as much confidence as we can. I think that’s been the biggest thing for us. They believe and they know that good defense will always triumph.”