RODEO: Driggers finishes Super Tuesday on a strong note

Kaleb Driggers wrapped up a busy but successful day by taking first in the match roping and the Open Roping at the Super Tuesday Roping event at Ector County Coliseum.

“It’s been a long day,” Driggers said. “We’ve been after it since 10 this morning. It’s an all-day deal. It’s an awesome opportunity out here. I was just blessed to have some success.”

Driggers finished the day by taking first in the Open with Cory Petska with an aggregate time of 29.97 on five steers.

“Cory and I have been roping together for a couple of years now and we’ve had some success,” Driggers said. “He’s been roping for a long time.”

For Driggers, it was a great way to start off the year.

“It’s the first rodeo of the year and you get to start off the year well,” Driggers said. “It helps set the tone.

“Anytime that you start the year with a win, it’s great. It helps give us something to build on and practice on.”

Petsksa echoed his partner’s thoughts.

“It was awesome,” Petska said. “It was a great day of roping and it was great to get a win.

“It’s always a prestigious competition down here in Odessa. It’s great to win a competition that’s very competitive and it’s an awesome feeling.”

Coming in second in the was Dustin Eguisquiza and Travis Graves who teamed up for a time of 30.78.

In the match roping, Driggers took first with Junior Nogueira at 27.56 seconds for four steers.

“It was a little bit easier than what it has been in the past in the match roping,” Driggers said. “A bunch of people made some mistake early on and we just had to do our job. We came back and we had great steers all day long.”

“We’ve done pretty well here,” Nogueira said. “Kaleb is a great partner and we rope well together. Everybody roped pretty hard out here but we just had to keep it up with everyone.”

In the ProAm Heelers, Kylee Fenn and Ryan Motes both took the first place with an aggregate time of 20.23.

Patrick Shaw, of Midland, and Joseph Harrison both came in second at 20.74.

“It was pretty good today,” said Shaw. “I could’ve won first but it was still a good performance tonight.

“I just went in and did what I always do.”

For Shaw, one of a few local ropers competing, the opportunity to compete close to home made it easier than in previous competitions.

“It’s a lot easier since I don’t have to travel as far and I was able to go into work today before coming out here,” Shaw said.

It was his first time competing since going to Las Vegas for nationals back in December.

“It was good to compete out there in Las Vegas,” Shaw said. “It was pretty crazy. It’s a lot different down here than up there. It’s a whole different ordeal.”

In the ProAm Headers, Clay Smith and Tyler Tryan finished first at 22.69, earning $2,170 while Chad Masters and Anthony Carrasco were second at 26.93.

Tate Kirchenschlager and Tom Selman finished third at 27.03.

In the American competition, Dustin Esqusquiza and Travis Graves took firs at 25.38, earning the prize of $3,250 while Shane Philipp and John Philipp took second at 26.61. Jake Orman and John Philipp were third at 30.65.