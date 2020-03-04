  • March 4, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos shut out Midland High

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:10 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team used a first-half goal from Yareli Barrera and a second-half goal from Cassandra Ramirez to earn a 2-0 victory against Midland High in District 2-6A action Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

With the win, the Lady Bronchos (12-5-3 overall, 3-2-2 in district) continued to solidify their spot in the top three in the 2-6A standings, staying in third place with 16 points.

The Lady Dawgs (11-7-4, 5-2-0) remain in second place in the district standings with 20 points.

“I just think the girls did a really good job of coming and settling in and getting some good work out in the midfield tonight,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “We had to win the midfield and I think the girls did a good job of that tonight.”

Both teams had numerous opportunities to find the back of the net throughout the first half but the game remained scoreless for most of the opening 40 minutes.

Midland High had a prime opportunity when Hannah Ware’s shot went over the bar on a corner kick with 15:13 left in the first half.

“We knew that coming into tonight’s game what a tough game it was going to be,” Midland High head coach Cooper Barham said. “You got to give Odessa High a lot of credit, they put us in a lot of pressure.”

Barrera broke the scoreless tie with a long-range finish in the final moments of the first half for the lead heading into the break..

Barrera began the second half with a free kick that bounced off the crossbar, with the rebound quickly picked up by Midland High’s goalkeeper Alyssa Hart.

Soon after, the Lady Dawgs had a chance to score when Odessa High goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia couldn’t scoop up the ball to make a save and it went out of bounds for a corner kick.

But Garcia managed to redeem herself, saving an Alexis Ramos’ shot from the set piece and the Lady Bronchos remained in front.

Kinsey Hill’s shot was saved by Garcia with 23:04 remaining in the game as the Lady Dawgs tried to get something going.

Barrera had a decent look from the right side but her shot was wide of the net.

Cassandra Ramirez then had an opportunity to double the Lady Bronchos’ lead but her shot was saved by Hart.

With 13 minutes left, she wouldn’t disappoint as Ramirez’s free kick went into the back of the net for a 2-0 Odessa High lead.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

