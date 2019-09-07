NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes clinch exhibition contest

The Odessa Jackalopes took their first exhibition win of the season, defeating the New Mexico Wolves 2-1 Friday at the Music City Mall.

Matt Hutton and Vilho Saariluoma scored for the Jackalopes, in the first and second period, respectively.

After Hutton gave Odessa the lead after 20 minutes, the Wolves tied the game early in the second period, only to watch Saariluoma put the Jackalopes back in front for good.

Odessa will face New Mexico again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Music City Mall.