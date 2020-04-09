LOOKING BACK: April 10 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: The Odessa College tennis teams were preparing to compete in Abilene in the last round of action before the Texas Junior College Zone tournament in Amarillo. .. Area track and field teams were getting ready for the Sandhills Relays in Monahans. Abilene High, Midland High and Andrews were a few of the team scheduled to compete. … The Boston Celtics won the National Basketball Association title in four games, defeating Minneapolis 118-113.

>> 1973: The Kermit baseball team hosted Ector High in a District 2-3A contest. The Yellow Jackets entered the game in first play with a 3-1 record, while the Eagles were one game back in the standings. … Odessa College golfers Mike Barge and Brad Schmierer came away victorious in the Golden Acres Country Club Scrambles Tournament. Barge carded a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, while Brad Schmierer drove the green on the 18th hole for an eagle as the duo paired up for the individual title.

>> 1987: The Permian girls golf team shot a season-low 410 to post the second-best team score of the day during the third round of the girls District 4-5A golf tournament. … The Odessa College men’s rodeo team placed fourth in the NIRA rodeo at Howard College in Big Spring. … Area track and field teams were prepping for the Tall City Relays in Midland, the final competition before the District 4-5A meet.

>> 2003: The Permian girls tennis finished third at the District 3-5A Tennis Tournament in Midland. No ECISD athlete finished first or second, the first time in a decade that neither school would be represented at the regional tournament. … Max McGehee was hired as the new head coach and athletic director at Wink High School.