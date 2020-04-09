  • April 9, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 10 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 10 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:29 am

LOOKING BACK: April 10 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1959: The Odessa College tennis teams were preparing to compete in Abilene in the last round of action before the Texas Junior College Zone tournament in Amarillo. .. Area track and field teams were getting ready for the Sandhills Relays in Monahans. Abilene High, Midland High and Andrews were a few of the team scheduled to compete. … The Boston Celtics won the National Basketball Association title in four games, defeating Minneapolis 118-113.

>> 1973: The Kermit baseball team hosted Ector High in a District 2-3A contest. The Yellow Jackets entered the game in first play with a 3-1 record, while the Eagles were one game back in the standings. … Odessa College golfers Mike Barge and Brad Schmierer came away victorious in the Golden Acres Country Club Scrambles Tournament. Barge carded a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, while Brad Schmierer drove the green on the 18th hole for an eagle as the duo paired up for the individual title.

>> 1987: The Permian girls golf team shot a season-low 410 to post the second-best team score of the day during the third round of the girls District 4-5A golf tournament. … The Odessa College men’s rodeo team placed fourth in the NIRA rodeo at Howard College in Big Spring. … Area track and field teams were prepping for the Tall City Relays in Midland, the final competition before the District 4-5A meet.

>> 2003: The Permian girls tennis finished third at the District 3-5A Tennis Tournament in Midland. No ECISD athlete finished first or second, the first time in a decade that neither school would be represented at the regional tournament. … Max McGehee was hired as the new head coach and athletic director at Wink High School.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:29 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
76°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 49°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 56°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 53°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]