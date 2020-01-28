  • January 28, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains edges Lady Wranglers on buzzer beater - Odessa American: Sports

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Plains edges Lady Wranglers on buzzer beater

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 10:56 pm

Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College and South Plains College women’s basketball teams each missed their fair share of shots during their game Monday at the OC Sports Center.

The visiting Lady Texans, however, made the final one.

Ruth Koang hit a 15-foot jumper as time expired to lift South Plains to a 59-57 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Texans, ranked No. 1 in the nation, improved to 23-0 overall, 7-0 in conference.

The Lady Wranglers, 17th in the country coming into the game, dropped to 16-7, 5-2 and now are tied for second with Midland College and New Mexico Junior College.

“I thought it was a great game,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “I thought both teams made plays and they just made one more play than we did at the end.

“We’re getting better as a team and that’s what I told the team after the game, that there’s still a long way to go. We are going to be tough in March.”

Koang and Caroline Germond each scored 14 points to lead South Plains.

Sofia Persson scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Wranglers, with Jordan Brown adding 13 in the loss.

Odessa College led at halftime, 27-22, but watched the Lady Texans open things up after halftime with a 21-7 run to take a nine-point lead (43-36) with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter.

“That was the key for us,” South Plains coach Cayla Petree said. “Odessa College is a very good basketball team and they missed some shots, and we did too, that both team usually make.

“I told the team that we needed to be ready and we got a good look at the end. It was a great game.”

