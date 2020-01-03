  • January 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian draws with Dumas - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian draws with Dumas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian-Dumas

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:36 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian draws with Dumas By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys soccer team began its 2020 season with a 1-1 draw against Dumas in the first game of the ECISD Tournament Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

A first half goal by Dumas’ Jonathan Lopez Granados gave the Demons a 1-0 halftime lead before Permian responded with a second-half goal by Cristian Acevedo.

“I thought we made a key ton of mistakes and gifted them a goal in the first half,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “I thought after 65 minutes or so in the game, we started to come to life but we didn’t attack their back line enough.

“Once we found that spark of energy, we were able to make more chances but we still have a long season ahead of us and we have a lot of things to correct and reflect on what we could’ve done better. This game doesn’t define our season.”

Both teams got off to a slow start with little to no scoring opportunities from either side.

That all changed in the 10th minute of the game when Granados found the back of the net to give Dumas the lead.

“It was a good game,” Dumas head coach Sammy Solis said. “It was good to open up the season with a 1-1 draw especially against a big 6A school like Permian. I thought we competed really well and that’s all that matters.”

The two squads then started to find their comfort zones and Permian started to create a number of chances.

But the Panthers’ efforts in the first half were to no avail.

Permian’s Alexnder Salcido fired a shot that went wide right of the net with 21 minutes remaing in the first half.

Four minutes later, it was Aiden Everett whose scoring opportunity came and went with a shot past the right side of the target and the Panthers trailed 1-0 at the half.

The Demons, who had few opportunities in the first half other than their lone goal, found more success in the opening minutes of the second half as Permian goalkeeper Carson Roberts was forced to make a few saves.

The Panthers finally found the answer that they were looking for when Acevedo found the back of the net from the left side of the net in the 67th minute for the equalizer..

Neither team could find the game-winning goal.

Both teams return to action Friday. Permian will face El Paso Burges at 9 a.m. at the Ratliff turf field before closing the day against El Paso Eastwood at 3 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

“El Paso schools have a lot of skilled kids so on Friday, we have to be ready by the first whistle,” Carmona said. “We have to be able to play on all cylinders and be ready.

“We’re going to have to be ready and attack. Friday’s another day and we’ll go from there.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
43°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: NNW at 13mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 38°
Light rain developing late. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]