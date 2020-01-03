HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian draws with Dumas

The Permian boys soccer team began its 2020 season with a 1-1 draw against Dumas in the first game of the ECISD Tournament Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

A first half goal by Dumas’ Jonathan Lopez Granados gave the Demons a 1-0 halftime lead before Permian responded with a second-half goal by Cristian Acevedo.

“I thought we made a key ton of mistakes and gifted them a goal in the first half,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “I thought after 65 minutes or so in the game, we started to come to life but we didn’t attack their back line enough.

“Once we found that spark of energy, we were able to make more chances but we still have a long season ahead of us and we have a lot of things to correct and reflect on what we could’ve done better. This game doesn’t define our season.”

Both teams got off to a slow start with little to no scoring opportunities from either side.

That all changed in the 10th minute of the game when Granados found the back of the net to give Dumas the lead.

“It was a good game,” Dumas head coach Sammy Solis said. “It was good to open up the season with a 1-1 draw especially against a big 6A school like Permian. I thought we competed really well and that’s all that matters.”

The two squads then started to find their comfort zones and Permian started to create a number of chances.

But the Panthers’ efforts in the first half were to no avail.

Permian’s Alexnder Salcido fired a shot that went wide right of the net with 21 minutes remaing in the first half.

Four minutes later, it was Aiden Everett whose scoring opportunity came and went with a shot past the right side of the target and the Panthers trailed 1-0 at the half.

The Demons, who had few opportunities in the first half other than their lone goal, found more success in the opening minutes of the second half as Permian goalkeeper Carson Roberts was forced to make a few saves.

The Panthers finally found the answer that they were looking for when Acevedo found the back of the net from the left side of the net in the 67th minute for the equalizer..

Neither team could find the game-winning goal.

Both teams return to action Friday. Permian will face El Paso Burges at 9 a.m. at the Ratliff turf field before closing the day against El Paso Eastwood at 3 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

“El Paso schools have a lot of skilled kids so on Friday, we have to be ready by the first whistle,” Carmona said. “We have to be able to play on all cylinders and be ready.

“We’re going to have to be ready and attack. Friday’s another day and we’ll go from there.”