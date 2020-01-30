WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

BORGER The Odessa College women’s basketball team survived a late rally from Frank Phillips College, pulling off a 64-53 win over the Lady Plainsmen Thursday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Wranglers (17-7 overall, 6-2 WJCAC) led by as many as 19 points in the second half but the Lady Plainsmen cut the deficit down to three points with seven minutes left in the game. Odessa College regrouped and closed the game with an 11-4 run.

Geovana Lopes led the Lady Wranglers with 15 points and eight rebounds while Okako Adika had 13 and nine, respectively. Yanina Todorova finished with 11 points along with three steals.

Alexys Grice led Frank Phillips College (10-12, 2-6) with a game-high 23 points while Amaya Johns had 19.