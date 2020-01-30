  • January 30, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

Odessa College 63, Frank Phillips College 54

ODESSA COLLEGE (17-7, 6-2)

Yanina Todorova 4-11, 2-2 11, Okako Adika 6-10 1-1 13, Sofia Persson 0-1 2-2 2, Geovana Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Arielle Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Sasha Schoenborn 0-2 0-0 0, Nokoia White 1-1 0-0 2, Jenyff Moura 1-2 0-0 2, Maria Guimaraes 4-5 2-4 10. Totals 26-53 10-13 63.

FRANK PHILLIPS COLLEGE (10-12, 2-6)

Canton Moreno 2-9 2-2 7, De’ajia Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexys Grice 8-22 3-4 23, Amaya Johns 6-17 6-7 19, Hannah Grange 2-6 0-0 4, Adriane Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Bayness 0-3 1-2 1, Jaecie Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 12-15 54.

Odessa College 19 18 14 12 — 63

Frank Phillips 7 21 12 14 — 54

3-Point goals — Odessa College 1-13 (Todorova 1-7, Adika 0-2, Brown 0-1, Adams 0-1, Schoenborn 0-1, Moura 0-1), Frank Phillips College 6-25 (Moreno 1-6, Grice 4-10, Johns 1-6, Grange 0-2, Baynes 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 15, Frank Phillips College 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (Guimaraes 8, Lopes 8), Frank Phillips College 19 (Grange 6). Assists — Odessa College 9 (Persson 4), Frank Phillips College 9 (Mitchell 3, Baynes 3).

WJCAC Standings

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WJCAC Standings

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

South Plains College 24 0 8 0

New Mexico JC 15 6 6 2

Odessa College 17 7 6 2

Midland College 15 5 5 2

Western Texas College 9 10 3 5

Frank Phillips College 10 12 2 6

Howard College 5 18 1 7

Clarendon College 13 10 0 7

x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth

———

Thursday, Jan. 30

Odessa College 63, Frank Phillips College 54

South Plains College 83, Howard College 24

New Mexico Junior College 64, Western Texas College 50

Monday, Feb. 3

South Plains College at Western Texas College, 5:45 p.m.

New Mexico Junior College at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.

Clarendon College at Howard College, 5:45 p.m.

Frank Phillips College at Midland College, 5:45 p.m.

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:29 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BORGER The Odessa College women’s basketball team survived a late rally from Frank Phillips College, pulling off a 64-53 win over the Lady Plainsmen Thursday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Wranglers (17-7 overall, 6-2 WJCAC) led by as many as 19 points in the second half but the Lady Plainsmen cut the deficit down to three points with seven minutes left in the game. Odessa College regrouped and closed the game with an 11-4 run.

Geovana Lopes led the Lady Wranglers with 15 points and eight rebounds while Okako Adika had 13 and nine, respectively. Yanina Todorova finished with 11 points along with three steals.

Alexys Grice led Frank Phillips College (10-12, 2-6) with a game-high 23 points while Amaya Johns had 19.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 32°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 51°/Low 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]