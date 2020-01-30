Odessa College logo
Odessa College 63, Frank Phillips College 54
ODESSA COLLEGE (17-7, 6-2)
Yanina Todorova 4-11, 2-2 11, Okako Adika 6-10 1-1 13, Sofia Persson 0-1 2-2 2, Geovana Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Arielle Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Sasha Schoenborn 0-2 0-0 0, Nokoia White 1-1 0-0 2, Jenyff Moura 1-2 0-0 2, Maria Guimaraes 4-5 2-4 10. Totals 26-53 10-13 63.
FRANK PHILLIPS COLLEGE (10-12, 2-6)
Canton Moreno 2-9 2-2 7, De’ajia Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexys Grice 8-22 3-4 23, Amaya Johns 6-17 6-7 19, Hannah Grange 2-6 0-0 4, Adriane Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Bayness 0-3 1-2 1, Jaecie Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 12-15 54.
Odessa College 19 18 14 12 — 63
Frank Phillips 7 21 12 14 — 54
3-Point goals — Odessa College 1-13 (Todorova 1-7, Adika 0-2, Brown 0-1, Adams 0-1, Schoenborn 0-1, Moura 0-1), Frank Phillips College 6-25 (Moreno 1-6, Grice 4-10, Johns 1-6, Grange 0-2, Baynes 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 15, Frank Phillips College 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (Guimaraes 8, Lopes 8), Frank Phillips College 19 (Grange 6). Assists — Odessa College 9 (Persson 4), Frank Phillips College 9 (Mitchell 3, Baynes 3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WJCAC Standings
Overall Conference
Team W L W L
South Plains College 24 0 8 0
New Mexico JC 15 6 6 2
Odessa College 17 7 6 2
Midland College 15 5 5 2
Western Texas College 9 10 3 5
Frank Phillips College 10 12 2 6
Howard College 5 18 1 7
Clarendon College 13 10 0 7
x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth
———
Thursday, Jan. 30
South Plains College 83, Howard College 24
New Mexico Junior College 64, Western Texas College 50
Monday, Feb. 3
South Plains College at Western Texas College, 5:45 p.m.
New Mexico Junior College at Odessa College, 5:45 p.m.
Clarendon College at Howard College, 5:45 p.m.
Frank Phillips College at Midland College, 5:45 p.m.
Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:29 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win on the road
BORGER The Odessa College women’s basketball team survived a late rally from Frank Phillips College, pulling off a 64-53 win over the Lady Plainsmen Thursday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.
The Lady Wranglers (17-7 overall, 6-2 WJCAC) led by as many as 19 points in the second half but the Lady Plainsmen cut the deficit down to three points with seven minutes left in the game. Odessa College regrouped and closed the game with an 11-4 run.
Geovana Lopes led the Lady Wranglers with 15 points and eight rebounds while Okako Adika had 13 and nine, respectively. Yanina Todorova finished with 11 points along with three steals.
Alexys Grice led Frank Phillips College (10-12, 2-6) with a game-high 23 points while Amaya Johns had 19.
