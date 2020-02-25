HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High too much for San Angelo Central

The Odessa High softball team worked on hitting pitches to the opposite field during practice on Monday.

The Lady Bronchos continued their work Tuesday against San Angelo Central.

Odessa High pounded out double-digit hits, eight of them either back up the middle or to the opposite field and made the offensive onslaught stand up in an 11-1 run-rule victory against the Lady Cats at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos improved to 6-0 on the season.

“We worked on that and I was worried about how they would do tonight,” Odessa High coach Rachel Pena said. “But I was really please with their discipline at the plate, not swinging at pitches out of the zone and putting the ball in play.”

Ebony Valdez, Emily Salgado and Noeli Suarez each had two hits to lead the Lady Bronchos, who broke the game open with a seven-run outburst in the second inning, sending 11 hitters to the plate.

Valdez, Salgado, Christabelle Aguirre and Abigail Rayos all doubled in the victory.

Right-hander Sierra Camacho had a shaky start, then settled in to allow just four hits.

“Sierra did a good job,” Pena said. “She settled down after the first inning and was hitting her spots.”

San Angelo Central had a chance to open the scoring in the top of the first inning when Haylie Mitchell singled to lead off the game and then was awarded third base on an interference call during a rundown, with Alli Talamantes ending up on second base.

Mitchell was then caught in another rundown, between third and home, with Odessa High catcher Abegale Molina making the tag for the out.

The Lady Bronchos got out of the threat when San Angelo Central’s Ashton McMillan ripped a line drive at Aguirre at third base, who then fired to second base for the inning-ending double play.

“We only want to throw the ball twice in a rundown,” Pena said. “We didn’t do that on the first one and then did it right on the second one.”

Camacho started the Lady Bronchos’ second-inning rally with a walk and was replaced by pinch runner DIveli Cherry. Cherry moved to second on Meghan Gattis’ ground out and scored on Suarez’s single to right field.

Lizbeth Dominguez walked and then Jenna Spencer hit a ground ball to the second baseman, who tried to tag Dominguez as she ran but missed and then hurried the throw to first for an error.

That allowed Suarez to race around third to score the eventual game-winning run, with Dominguez and Spencer finshing and third and second base, respectively.

After a diving catch by second baseman Emily Sanchez for the second out of the inning, Odessa High pounded out four consecutive hits, three of them to right field, to plate five more runs.