  • February 22, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB drops two in tournament - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB drops two in tournament

Linescores

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lubbock Christian 13, UTPB 0

UTPB 000 00 — 0 2 2

LCU 292 0x — 13 13 0

Abby Cousins Azul Munoz (3), and Nayeli Diaz. Taylor Franco, Jaelyn Zuniga (5) and Addi Lewis. W — Franco. L — Cousins. 2B — Lubbock Christian: Savannah Wysocki, Skylar Herrera, Alivia Villarreal, Angela Donaldson. HR — Lubbock Christian: Clarissa Martinez.

West Texas A&M 11, UTPB 3

UTPB 011 01 — 3 6 1

WTAMU 025 4x — 11 11 2

Marissa Salinas, Abby Cousins (4) and Sydney Bishop. Kyra Lair, Emilee Wilson (4), Shanna McBroom. W — Lair. L — Salinas. 2B — UTPB: Aracely Araiza. West Texas A&M: Steph Elliott. HR — West Texas A&M: Julie Guzman, Sydney Greeson, Alyx Cordell, Elliott.

Records — UTPB: 8-9; West Texas A&M: 8-6.

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 7:40 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB drops two in tournament

LUBBOCK The UTPB softball team lost two games Saturday, losing to Lubbock Christian 13-0 before falling to West Texas A&M 11-3 in a tournament at Lubbock Christian.

Against Lubbock Christian, the Falcons (8-9) gave up nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and two each in the first and third innings. UTPB finished the game with only two hits and two errors, while the Lady Chaps had 13 hits and no errors.

Against the Lady Buffs, the Falcons gave up two runs in the second inning and five in the third before West Texas A&M added four more in the bottom of the fourth.

UTPB finished the second game with six hits and one error, while the Lady Buffs had 11 hits and two errors.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com

