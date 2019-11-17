COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over University of the Southwest

UTPB guard Pat Dembley continued his hot start to the season, scoring a season-high 29 points as the Falcons held on for an 84-77 victory over University of the Southwest Sunday at the Falcon Dome.

Dembley made six 3-pointers and added five assists for UTPB (4-2) in the win. Jordan Horn added 17 points off the bench while Elvin Rodriguez had 10 as the other Falcons to finish in double figures scoring. Carson Newsome added nine points and eight rebounds.