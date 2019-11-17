  • November 17, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over University of the Southwest

UTPB 84, University of the Southwest 77

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST (4-5)

Joshua Harris 5-10 12-15 23, Emmanuel McNeil 7-14 2-6 16, Collin Hill 3-11 9-9 17, Derrick Hall 1-1 2-2 5, Alex Pena 0-2 0-0 0, Cortez Williams Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Ajibola Koko 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Watkins 2-6 2-4 7, Thurbil Bile 0-0 0-0 0, Nathaniel White 0-5 0-0 0, Hunter Metteauer 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-54 27-36 77.

UTPB (4-2)

Carson Newsome 4-6 0-0 9, Miles Washington 2-4 1-3 5, Donoven Carlisle 3-6 0-2 7, Pat Dembley 7-14 9-10 29, Jordan Horn 6-9 1-1 17, Malik Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Brandon Deravine 2-2 0-2 4, Fermandez Jones 0-4 0-4 0, Elvin Rodriguez 4-8 2-3 10, Adam Rivera 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 29-56 14-23 84.

Halftime — UTPB 43, University of the Southwest 33. 3-Point goals — University of the Southwest 8-26 (Harris 1-5, McNeil 0-1, Hill 2-8, Hall 1-1, Pena 0-1, Williams Jr. 2-3, Watkins 1-3, White 1-2, Metteauer 1-2), UTPB 12-27 (Newsome 1-2, Carlisle 1-3, Dembley 6-10, Horn 4-7, Jones 0-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Rivera 0-1). Total fouls — University of the Southwest 19, UTPB 29. Fouled out — University of the Southwest: Hall, UTPB: Newsome, Washington. Technical fouls — UTPB: Dembley. Rebounds — University of the Southwest 39 (McNeil 12), UTPB 29 (Newsome 8). Assists — University of the Southwest 11 (Harris 3, Hill 3, Hall 3), UTPB 17 (Dembley 5).

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:31 pm

UTPB guard Pat Dembley continued his hot start to the season, scoring a season-high 29 points as the Falcons held on for an 84-77 victory over University of the Southwest Sunday at the Falcon Dome.

Dembley made six 3-pointers and added five assists for UTPB (4-2) in the win. Jordan Horn added 17 points off the bench while Elvin Rodriguez had 10 as the other Falcons to finish in double figures scoring. Carson Newsome added nine points and eight rebounds.  

Joshua Harris led the way for the Mustangs (4-5) with 23 points. Collin Hill had 17 points while Emmanuel McNeil added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

