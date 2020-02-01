COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB faces new challenges for upcoming season

Every new season brings a new challenge.

This year for the UTPB softball team, that will include a newly expanded Lone Star Conference.

Head coach Tiala Tagaloa and her players feel up to the task.

This spring, with the merger of the Lone Star Conference and the Heartland, UTPB’s schedule will feature plenty of strong opponents as the Falcons will compete in the 17-team conference.

“I think we’re extremely excited,” Tagaloa said. “We have a lot of energy. We’re very excited overall.

“I think the majority of our players are from Texas and they’re excited to get to play against pretty much all the Division II teams in the state in the newly expanded conference. I think that’s awesome. We’re excited for the opportunity. We’re getting tired of scrimmaging against each other.”

That’s not to say the conference wasn’t already tough with teams like Texas A&M-Kingsville, which is coming off last year’s NCAA Division II runner-up finish.

With the new members making their way in, Tagaloa knows it’s going to get tougher in the LSC.

“We hypothetically in the past years have had six teams in postseason play,” Tagaloa said. “With the addition of the Heartland, we now have up to eight or nine teams in the postseason play.

“That’s because of the RPI rankings and those are teams getting at-large bids. Anyone who says our conference is easy or a pushover is lying.”

Another test for the Falcons will be the unfamiliarity with some of the new teams in the conference, despite not being far away from them.

“The other big challenge for us is that we haven’t played many of the Heartland Conference schools for awhile, for like maybe three or four years, so that’s the biggest challenge,” Tagaloa said. “Some of the schools in the Heartland that we played four years ago, those kids are gone.

“But the game is just the game and whoever is the best that day will come out on top.”

UTPB is looking to recover from last year’s 10-39 overall showing that included a 3-27 record in conference play.

This year’s team was picked to finish 16th in the preseason poll, while Texas A&M-Kingsville was picked to win the conference.

Tagaloa has liked what she’s seen so far from UTPB’s outfield and also thinks the Falcons can capitalize with their speed.

“I think defensively, we’re really solid and I think we have a lot of speed,” Tagaloa said. “We have a lot of contact hitters and we’ll have the opportunities to put the ball into play. We’ll also have the potential to do damage.

“If we can get our speed on and have the power hitters do their thing, we’ll be pretty dangerous. We’ll be very quick. We’ll try to use that to our advantage.”

The Falcons will still have their share of young players with seven freshmen on the roster.

“We’re going to need the upperclassmen to really step it up,” Tagaloa said. “I think they’re doing a really good job of that.

“If they can be consistent about that throughout the season, that will be great. We’ve never had this kind of schedule before so being able to remain steady and convey that to the younger kids as much as possible is going to be crucial.”

There are just three seniors on the team, including infielder Jessica Gonzales.

“I’m so ready to start playing,” Gonzales said. “I think our team is a lot better this year than last year. We have a lot of strong players who are ready to win.”

The Falcons begin their season today against Henderson State in a two-day tournament in Conroe.

“We’re really excited,” junior infielder Lani Graft said. “We’re really anxious and ready to go. We’ve been working hard and preparing all fall for this spring.”

UTPB will begin conference play on Feb. 28 at home against Tarleton State.

