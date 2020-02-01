  • February 1, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB faces new challenges for upcoming season

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB faces new challenges for upcoming season

UTPB Softball 2020 Schedule

2020 UTPB SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Site

Feb. 1 Henderson State 3 p.m. Conroe

Feb. 1 Southeastern Oklahoma State 8 p.m. Conroe

Feb. 2 Minnesota-Duluth 12:30 p.m. Conroe

Feb. 2 Central Oklahoma 3 p.m. Conroe

Feb. 7 Oklahoma Baptist 12:15 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 7 Nebraska-Kearney 7 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 8 New Mexico Highlands 12:15 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 8 Chadron State 2:30 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 9 Newman 1 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 9 Southern Nazarene 3 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 14 California of Pennsylvania 11 a.m. Tucson, Ariz.

Feb. 14 Fort Lewis 1:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz.

Feb. 15 Lindenwood 4 p.m. Tucson, Ariz.

Feb. 15 Simon Fraser 6:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz.

Feb. 16 Hawaii-Hilo 11 a.m. Tucson, Ariz.

Feb. 22 West Texas A&M 3 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 22 Lubbock Christian 7 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 23 Eastern New Mexico 5 p.m. Lubbock

Feb. 25 University of the Southwest (DH) 2 p.m. UTPB Field

Feb. 28 Tarleton State (DH) 4 p.m. UTPB Field.

March 1 Midwestern State (DH) 1 p.m. UTPB Field

March 6 Eastern New Mexico (DH) 3 p.m. Portales, N.M.

March 8 West Texas A&M (DH) Noon Canyon

March 11 University of the Southwest (DH 2 p.m. Hobbs, N.M.

March 18 Western New Mexico 4 p.m. (DH) UTPB Field

March 20 UT Tyler 1 p.m. (DH) UTPB Field

March 26 Cameron 5 p.m. (DH) Lawton, Okla.

March 28 Oklahoma Christian (DH) 11 a.m. Oklahoma City, Okla.

April 2 St. Edward’s 4 p.m. (DH) UTPB Field

April 4 St. Mary’s (DH) 1 p.m. UTPB Field

April 9 Texas A&M International (DH) 1 p.m. Laredo

April 11 Texas A&M-Kingsville (DH) Noon Kingsville

April 16 Lubbock Christian (DH) 4 p.m. UTPB Field

April 18 Angelo State (DH) 1 p.m. UTPB Field

April 23 Texas A&M-Commerce (DH) 4 p.m. Commerce

April 25 Texas Woman’s (DH) Noon Denton

2020 UTPB Softball Roster

2020 UTPB SOFTBALL ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Year

1 Valerie Gonzalez OF Soph.

2 Alyssa Lopez OF Sr.

4 Choco Munoz 1B/C Jr.

5 Ruby Sanchez Utility Jr.

6 Marissa Salinas P Jr.

7 Leslie Martinez OF Fr.

8 Savanah Medina OF Jr.

9 La’Tina Norris IF Fr.

10 Alicia Marion OF Soph.

12 Nayeli Diaz C/3B Sr.

14 Jessica Gonzales IF Sr.

15 April Arellano SS Jr.

17 Sydney Bishop C Fr.

18 Azul Munoz P/IF Fr.

19 Aracely Araiza IF Fr.

20 Abby Hernandez Utility Jr.

22 Ashlynn Bradley Utility Jr.

23 Abby Cousins P Fr.

25 Lani Graft IF Jr.

26 Abrie Castillo P/OF Soph.

Head coach: Tiala Tagaloa

Assistant coach: Lexes Wilson

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:02 am

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:02 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Every new season brings a new challenge.

This year for the UTPB softball team, that will include a newly expanded Lone Star Conference.

Head coach Tiala Tagaloa and her players feel up to the task.

This spring, with the merger of the Lone Star Conference and the Heartland, UTPB’s schedule will feature plenty of strong opponents as the Falcons will compete in the 17-team conference.

“I think we’re extremely excited,” Tagaloa said. “We have a lot of energy. We’re very excited overall.

“I think the majority of our players are from Texas and they’re excited to get to play against pretty much all the Division II teams in the state in the newly expanded conference. I think that’s awesome. We’re excited for the opportunity. We’re getting tired of scrimmaging against each other.”

That’s not to say the conference wasn’t already tough with teams like Texas A&M-Kingsville, which is coming off last year’s NCAA Division II runner-up finish.

With the new members making their way in, Tagaloa knows it’s going to get tougher in the LSC.

“We hypothetically in the past years have had six teams in postseason play,” Tagaloa said. “With the addition of the Heartland, we now have up to eight or nine teams in the postseason play.

“That’s because of the RPI rankings and those are teams getting at-large bids. Anyone who says our conference is easy or a pushover is lying.”

Another test for the Falcons will be the unfamiliarity with some of the new teams in the conference, despite not being far away from them.

“The other big challenge for us is that we haven’t played many of the Heartland Conference schools for awhile, for like maybe three or four years, so that’s the biggest challenge,” Tagaloa said. “Some of the schools in the Heartland that we played four years ago, those kids are gone.

“But the game is just the game and whoever is the best that day will come out on top.”

UTPB is looking to recover from last year’s 10-39 overall showing that included a 3-27 record in conference play.

This year’s team was picked to finish 16th in the preseason poll, while Texas A&M-Kingsville was picked to win the conference.

Tagaloa has liked what she’s seen so far from UTPB’s outfield and also thinks the Falcons can capitalize with their speed.

“I think defensively, we’re really solid and I think we have a lot of speed,” Tagaloa said. “We have a lot of contact hitters and we’ll have the opportunities to put the ball into play. We’ll also have the potential to do damage.

“If we can get our speed on and have the power hitters do their thing, we’ll be pretty dangerous. We’ll be very quick. We’ll try to use that to our advantage.”

The Falcons will still have their share of young players with seven freshmen on the roster.

“We’re going to need the upperclassmen to really step it up,” Tagaloa said. “I think they’re doing a really good job of that.

“If they can be consistent about that throughout the season, that will be great. We’ve never had this kind of schedule before so being able to remain steady and convey that to the younger kids as much as possible is going to be crucial.”

There are just three seniors on the team, including infielder Jessica Gonzales.

“I’m so ready to start playing,” Gonzales said. “I think our team is a lot better this year than last year. We have a lot of strong players who are ready to win.”

The Falcons begin their season today against Henderson State in a two-day tournament in Conroe.

“We’re really excited,” junior infielder Lani Graft said. “We’re really anxious and ready to go. We’ve been working hard and preparing all fall for this spring.”

UTPB will begin conference play on Feb. 28 at home against Tarleton State.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:02 am.

