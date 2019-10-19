  • October 19, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB Notebook for Oct. 19 - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB Notebook for Oct. 19

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 11:46 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB Notebook for Oct. 19 By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The sight of UTPB linebacker Keegan Gray on crutches during the second half against West Texas A&M was something that the UTPB coaching staff, players and fans never wanted to see.

Gray, a senior from Andrews, was caught up in a tackle and had a teammate roll into his knee. He was on the turf for a few minutes before being helped to the sideline.

Though Gray told well-wishers that he would be fine after the game, there was still plenty of uncertainty when UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan spoke during his weekly press conference Monday at the school.

Gray, second on the team with 50 tackles, still is listed as the starter on the Falcons’ depth chart for today’s game against Chadron State (Neb.).

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

“Keegan brings a different kind of energy,” Carrigan said. “He’s obviously a tremendous playmaker.

“But I thought our defense played well. It’s next man up and the young guys have to be ready.”

>> TWO OF THE BEST: Falcons’ fans have been spoiled the past four seasons watching senior linebacker Chris Hoad become a force to be reckoned with on each snap.

He finished third in the nation in tackles in 2018 and is the leader in the NCAA Division II ranks this season with 81 to this point.

Chadron State fans have been equally spoiled by linebacker Travis Wilson.

A junior-college transfer from Fresno City College last season, Wilson redshirted in 2017 before becoming a focal point for the Eagles’ defense in 2018 with 48 tackles.

This season, Wilson already has 71 tackles, tied for third in the country, and Carrigan is well aware of his ability to shut down opposing offenses.

“If he’s No. 30, he’s all over the place,” Carrigan said. “Definitely someone you have to watch out for on every play.”

>> LONE STAR LOOK AHEAD: The Falcons are playing a nonconference foe this week, so that means four conference games on tap throughout the rest of the schedule.

No. 25 Angelo State (4-1 overall, 3-1 conference) will travel up Highway 87 to face No. 28 West Texas A&M (5-1, 2-1) at 4 p.m. today in Canyon.

Texas A&M-Commerce (4-1, 3-0), ranked 20th in the nation, is on the road to face No. 4 Tarleton State at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.

Eastern New Mexico (4-2, 2-2) will be looking to best in-state rival Western New Mexico (1-5, 1-2) at 7 p.m. in Silver City, N.M.

Texas A&M-Kingsville (1-5, 0-3) and Midwestern State (3-3, 1-3) close out the slate with a 7 p.m. game in Wichita Falls.

