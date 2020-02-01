COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College leaning on versatility, experience as new season begins

The Odessa College baseball team enters the 2020 season with plenty of confidence.

After finishing tied for the third in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference in 2019, the Wranglers put together a run to the semifinals in the Region V tournament.

It was a young group that finished 38-22 and 16 of them are back as sophomores.

That depth, combined with the new freshmen, have head coach Kurtis Lay optimistic heading into today’s season opener against Cisco College.

“We had a special year going 46-13 in 2017 and I told these guys that I think they’re as talented if not more talented than that group,” Lay said. “I’ve just challenged them to take things one day and one game at a time to put yourself in good shape.”

Among those leading the way for Odessa College is infielder Ivan Melendez.

The sophomore from El Paso returns after leading the Wranglers in batting average (.460), home runs (17) and RBIs (70) to earn NJCAA all-American honors.

“The funny part was that I started off cold last season because I was coming back from injury and it took me a while to get going,” Melendez said. “I just started to find my groove and rhythm.”

Melendez and Kyler Castillo led the way offensively for the Wranglers a year ago. With Castillo off to New Mexico to continue his career, the spotlight will be on Melendez to follow up his strong freshman season.

“We’re definitely hungry,” he said. “But, I think with the new guys that we have coming in we can pull through.”

One of the strengths Lay feels the Wranglers have is versatility. Having several players capable of playing multiple positions is something Lay said can benefit the team early.

“We’ve got quite a bit of talent across the board,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are good players and that we can move around to different positions.”

One of those options is middle infielder Myles Jefferson.

The sophomore brings speed and quickness and sees everyone contributing as well.

“We have a lot of speed on our team and not a lot of people strike out,” Jefferson said. “We all have guys that put the ball in play and can do well for us.”

That’s encouraging for Lay, who also sees the potential for his team to be even better offensively than a year ago.

“I think we have a lineup that has the potential to be a force one through nine,” he said. “Our team speed is significantly better than it has been in the past and I think we’ve got some guys that can get some pressure on the base paths.”

The versatility extends to the arms on the mound. The Wranglers have 10 sophomores listed as pitchers. Lay admits that not everyone was able to see the innings that they wanted, but having that experience from last year’s team can still be helpful.

“Those guys got to understand what happens over the course of a season,” Lay said. “We’ve got a good mix of new guys and experience across the board.”

Noah Brown is back after earning all-American honors as a reliever and sophomore Kayden Cassidy will also look to step up.

Jordan Seay, Jorge Trevino, Brayden Kennard and Connor Carlton also return.

“I just saw how the sophomores stepped up last year and just went about their stuff,” Cassidy said. “That allowed us to realize what we needed to do and step up.”

Cassidy added that the expectations are still high.

“We do have a lot of talent on this staff,” he said. “Our goal and our expectation is to try to be among the best pitching staff that’s been on record here at Odessa College.”

Lay is excited to finally get going and wants his team to maintain focus on the small things and work from there.

“Once you start winning the day, you focus on winning series and that puts you in good shape to get to the regional tournament,” Lay said. “We got hot at the right time last year in the tournament and came up just short.

“You have to get there and give yourself a chance by playing good baseball. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas