  • February 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College leaning on versatility, experience as new season begins - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College leaning on versatility, experience as new season begins

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
2020 Odessa College Baseball Schedule

Date     Opponent                Time           Site

Feb. 1 Cisco College (DH)     Noon      Wrangler Field

Feb. 7 Murray State College* 11 a.m. Beeville

Feb. 7 Laredo College* 2 p.m. Beeville

Feb. 8 Western Oklahoma State College* 11 a.m. Beeville

Feb. 8 Coastal Bend College* 2 p.m. Beeville

Feb. 14 Seward County Community College (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Feb. 15 Colby Community College (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Feb. 21 Temple College 3 p.m. Wrangler Field

Feb. 22 Temple College (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Feb. 28 Weatherford College 3 p.m. Wrangler Field

Feb. 29 Weatherford College (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Mar. 6 Frank Phillips College-x (DH) Noon Borger

Mar. 7 Frank Phillips College-x (DH) Noon Borger

Mar. 10 Midland College 6 p.m. Christensen

Stadium

Mar. 13 Luna Community College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Mar. 14 Luna Community College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Mar. 20 Clarendon College-x (DH) Noon Clarendon

Mar. 21 Clarendon College-x (DH) Noon Clarendon

Mar. 24 New Mexico Junior College 3 p.m. Hobbs, N.M.

Mar. 27 Western Texas College-x (DH) Noon Snyder

Mar. 28 Western Texas College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Apr. 3 New Mexico Military Institute-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Apr. 4 New Mexico Military Institiute-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Apr. 9 Howard College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Apr. 10 Howard College-x (DH) Noon Big Spring

Apr. 15 Clarendon College Noon Lubbock Christian

Apr. 17 Midland College-x (DH) Noon Christensen

Stadium

Apr. 18 Midland College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

Apr. 21 Western Texas College 3 p.m. Wrangler Field

Apr. 24 New Mexico Junior College-x (DH) 1 p.m. Wrangler Field

Apr. 25 New Mexico Junior College-x (DH) 1 p.m. Hobbs, N.M.

May 1 El Paso Community College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

May 2 El Paso Community College-x (DH) Noon Wrangler Field

May 8-11 Region V Tournament TBD TBD

May 23-30 NJCAA Division I World Series TBD Grand Junction,

Colo.

*- Coastal Bend Invitational

x- Western Junior College Athletic Conference

2020 Odessa College Baseball Roster

No.      Name                       Pos.         Year

1          Jordan Seay            LHP          Soph.

2          Myles Jefferson       INF           Soph.      

3          TJ Tomlinson           INF           Soph.

5         Mason Donohoe       LHP/OF     Soph.

6         Noah Brown             RHP          Soph.

7          Jorge Trevino          RHP          Soph.

8         Jalyn Williams         OF            Soph.

9         Nick Ellis                  LHP          Soph.

10        Tyler Wade               RHP          Fr.

11         Bryce Fourtz            RHP          Soph.

12         Ivan Melendez         INF           Soph.

13         Randall Blanscett    RHP          Fr.

14        Luis Gonzalez          OF            Fr.

15        Gullio Monello         C              Soph.

16        Sean Stephens        INF           Fr.

17         Andre Jackson         OF            Fr.

18        Jake Gonce              C              Fr.

19        Sebastian Melendez                OF            Fr.

20        Brayden Kennard     OF            Soph.

21         Garrett Bodine         RHP/OF    Soph.

22        Daniel Monti            INF           Fr.

23        Reed Chumley         INF           Fr.

24        Maurizio Andretta   LHP          Soph.

25        Lennin Ashby           OF            Fr.

26        Kayden Cassidy       LHP          Soph.

27        Collin Horton           RHP          Fr.

28        Yanik Rodriguez      INF           Fr.

29        Tyler Richardson      LHP          Fr.

30        Owen Lockner          RHP          Fr.

32        Brett Zrzavy             RHP          Fr.

33        Jacob Zuniga           RHP          Fr.

34        Peyton Kennard       C              Fr.

39        Connor Carlton        LHP          Soph.

RS       Christian Baeza       RHP          Fr.

RS       Nathan Campbell    RHP          Fr.

RS       McCain Maxwell       LHP          Fr.

RS       Carson Thor             INF           Fr.

 

Head coach: Kurtis Lay

Assistant coaches: Shane Segovia, Marty Moya

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 10:51 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Odessa College leaning on versatility, experience as new season begins By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa College baseball team enters the 2020 season with plenty of confidence.

After finishing tied for the third in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference in 2019, the Wranglers put together a run to the semifinals in the Region V tournament.

It was a young group that finished 38-22 and 16 of them are back as sophomores.

That depth, combined with the new freshmen, have head coach Kurtis Lay optimistic heading into today’s season opener against Cisco College.

“We had a special year going 46-13 in 2017 and I told these guys that I think they’re as talented if not more talented than that group,” Lay said. “I’ve just challenged them to take things one day and one game at a time to put yourself in good shape.”

Among those leading the way for Odessa College is infielder Ivan Melendez.

The sophomore from El Paso returns after leading the Wranglers in batting average (.460), home runs (17) and RBIs (70) to earn NJCAA all-American honors.

“The funny part was that I started off cold last season because I was coming back from injury and it took me a while to get going,” Melendez said. “I just started to find my groove and rhythm.”

Melendez and Kyler Castillo led the way offensively for the Wranglers a year ago. With Castillo off to New Mexico to continue his career, the spotlight will be on Melendez to follow up his strong freshman season.

“We’re definitely hungry,” he said. “But, I think with the new guys that we have coming in we can pull through.”

One of the strengths Lay feels the Wranglers have is versatility. Having several players capable of playing multiple positions is something Lay said can benefit the team early.

“We’ve got quite a bit of talent across the board,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are good players and that we can move around to different positions.”

One of those options is middle infielder Myles Jefferson.

The sophomore brings speed and quickness and sees everyone contributing as well.

“We have a lot of speed on our team and not a lot of people strike out,” Jefferson said. “We all have guys that put the ball in play and can do well for us.”

That’s encouraging for Lay, who also sees the potential for his team to be even better offensively than a year ago.

“I think we have a lineup that has the potential to be a force one through nine,” he said. “Our team speed is significantly better than it has been in the past and I think we’ve got some guys that can get some pressure on the base paths.”

The versatility extends to the arms on the mound. The Wranglers have 10 sophomores listed as pitchers. Lay admits that not everyone was able to see the innings that they wanted, but having that experience from last year’s team can still be helpful.

“Those guys got to understand what happens over the course of a season,” Lay said. “We’ve got a good mix of new guys and experience across the board.”

Noah Brown is back after earning all-American honors as a reliever and sophomore Kayden Cassidy will also look to step up.

Jordan Seay, Jorge Trevino, Brayden Kennard and Connor Carlton also return.

“I just saw how the sophomores stepped up last year and just went about their stuff,” Cassidy said. “That allowed us to realize what we needed to do and step up.”

Cassidy added that the expectations are still high.

“We do have a lot of talent on this staff,” he said. “Our goal and our expectation is to try to be among the best pitching staff that’s been on record here at Odessa College.”

Lay is excited to finally get going and wants his team to maintain focus on the small things and work from there.

“Once you start winning the day, you focus on winning series and that puts you in good shape to get to the regional tournament,” Lay said. “We got hot at the right time last year in the tournament and came up just short.

“You have to get there and give yourself a chance by playing good baseball. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, January 31, 2020 10:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 30°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 33°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]