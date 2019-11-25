  • November 25, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink's Dewberry earns State All-Tournament selection - Odessa American: Sports

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 10:01 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink's Dewberry earns State All-Tournament selection

GARLAND Wink senior Jordan Dewberry was one of six players named to the Class 2A UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament team. The teams from each classification were released Sunday.

Dewberry had 12 kills to go with 10 digs and eight assists in the Lady Cats’ (40-6) semifinal match against Jewett Leon. Leon defeated Wink 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6, last Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center. Crawford senior Anne Williams was named the tournament MVP after the Lady Pirates won the state title.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

