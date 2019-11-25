HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink's Dewberry earns State All-Tournament selection

Wink senior Jordan Dewberry was one of six players named to the Class 2A UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament team. The teams from each classification were released Sunday.

Dewberry had 12 kills to go with 10 digs and eight assists in the Lady Cats’ (40-6) semifinal match against Jewett Leon. Leon defeated Wink 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6, last Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center. Crawford senior Anne Williams was named the tournament MVP after the Lady Pirates won the state title.