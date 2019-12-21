WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls late to Texas A&M International

The UTPB women’s basketball team hung tough Saturday, but wasn’t able to close a fourth-quarter deficit as the Falcons fell 80-70 to Texas A&M International in Lone Star Conference play at the TAMIU Kinesiology Building.

UTPB (6-5 overall, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) trailed 57-55 heading into the final quarter, but the Dustdevils (7-4, 4-1) pulled away by outscoring the Falcons 23-15.

Lemia Ntor-Ue led the Falcons with 21 points and six rebounds. Holly Hemmeline added 16 points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists, and Rory Carter added 14 points off the bench.

Texas A&M International got strong scoring efforts from Christine Ortega and Nicole Heyn, finishing with 28 and 22 points, respectively. Patrycja Jaworska also finished in double figures with 14 points for the Dustdevils.