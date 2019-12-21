  • December 21, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls late to Texas A&M International

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls late to Texas A&M International

Texas A&M International 80, UTPB 70

UTPB (6-5, 3-2)

Lemia Ntor-Ue 6-9 9-10 21, Holly Hemmeline 6-10 0-0 16, Kristian James 1-4 3-4 5, Yazmin Batch 2-4 0-0 5, Jordan Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Rory Carter 5-10 0-0 14, Jada Berry 3-5 0-0 7, Alexus Quaadman 1-4 0-2 2, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0, Chaunta Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 12-16 70.

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (7-4, 4-1)

Christine Ortega 12-17 4-7 28, Nicole Heyn 6-14 7-11 22, Patrycja Jaworska 3-9 6-6 14, Eva Langton 3-9 2-4 8, Josselin Geer 1-6 0-0 3, Clara Fernandez 1-2 0-2 3, Jaden Gonzales 1-2 0-0 2, Nashdah Noel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 19-31 80.

UTPB....................... 22.. 15   18   15   —    70

TAMIU..................... 23.. 19   15   23   —    80

3-Point goals — UTPB 10-20 (Hemmeline 4-7, Carter 4-6, Batch 1-1, Berry 1-2, Ntor-Ue 0-2, Rogers 0-1, James 0-1), Texas A&M International 7-29 (Heyn 3-10, Jaworska 2-6, Geer 1-5, Fernandez 1-1, Gonzales 0-1, Ortega 0-2, Langton 0-4). Total fouls — UTPB 25, Texas A&M International 17. Fouled out — UTPB: Carter, Berry. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 30 (Quaadman 8), Texas A&M International 21 (Ortega 8). Assists — UTPB 13 (Hemmeline 4), Texas A&M International 20 (Jaworska 7).

Posted: Saturday, December 21, 2019 7:29 pm

LAREDO The UTPB women’s basketball team hung tough Saturday, but wasn’t able to close a fourth-quarter deficit as the Falcons fell 80-70 to Texas A&M International in Lone Star Conference play at the TAMIU Kinesiology Building.

UTPB (6-5 overall, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) trailed 57-55 heading into the final quarter, but the Dustdevils (7-4, 4-1) pulled away by outscoring the Falcons 23-15.

Lemia Ntor-Ue led the Falcons with 21 points and six rebounds. Holly Hemmeline added 16 points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists, and Rory Carter added 14 points off the bench.

Texas A&M International got strong scoring efforts from Christine Ortega and Nicole Heyn, finishing with 28 and 22 points, respectively. Patrycja Jaworska also finished in double figures with 14 points for the Dustdevils.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

