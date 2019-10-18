WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB settles for scoreless draw

The UTPB women’s soccer team was held to a scoreless draw against Texas A&M International in a Lone Star Conference game Thursday at Falcon Field.

It was the first draw of the season for the Falcons who moved to 0-9-1 overall, 0-6-1 in conference play.

The Dustdevils moved to 2-6-2, 1-3-2.

“It’s good to get the point,” UTPB women’s head coach Lindsey Garcia said. “Of course, we woudlv’e preferred to get the three points and a win but to not concede and get the clean sheet was a big deal for our defenders and our goalkeeper. That was nice to see.”

Texas A&M International finished with 13 shots, four of which were on goal while the Falcons had 10 shots with four on target as well.

“We wanted more, especially in a game like this, said Texas A&M International head coach Felipe Arias. “But it was a good point for us considering the traveling that we’ve done. We traveled like nine hours the other day so it was good to get a point against a team that never quits.”

Both teams kept it scoreless in the first half, although it was the away team that created the majority of chances in the first 45 minutes with seven shots.

Close opportunities by the Dustdevil’s Samantha Ruiz, Vivian Martinez and Tamara Cafuta nearly broke through for Texas A&M International during that span.

But UTPB also had some close opportunities, getting four shots in the first half with one of them on target.

An opportunity from the Dustdevils’ Vivian Martinez in the box was thwarted before she could make something happen when UTPB’s Ellie Putnam who knocked the ball out of bounds.

The Falcons’ first chance of the second half came on a shot from Kessie Stocker’s shot from the left side of the box but Texas A&M International’s goalkeeper Ashely Barrientos managed to make the save in the game’s 59th minute.

Martinez fired a shot that went over the top of the goal in the 63rd minute.

Stocker had another opportunity but was able to get a corner kick out of the deal on a deflected ball but UTPB couldn’t make much of the set piece as the Dustdevils managed to clear the ball out of the box in the 69th minute.

Shortly after, Deonna Calhoun came close to giving UTPB the lead before Barrientos made the save.

Martinez tried to cross the ball over but her shot ended up going well over the bar in the 74th minute.

The Falcons’ best chance of the game came in the 82nd minute when Kalia Beckwith’s shot was punched away by Barrientos to a waiting Lauren Marenco’s who shot it wide right of the goal.

But neither side could find the back of the net and ended up going into overtime where both teams couldn’t get the breakthrough.