HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian falls to Abilene Cooper

The Permian boys couldn’t overcome a sluggish start at home as the Panthers fell 3-1 to Abilene Cooper Tuesday night on a wet field at Ratliff Stadium.

First-half goals from Asende Lokendo gave the Cougars (3-2-1 overall) a 2-0 lead and a late goal Chico Lopez sealed the deal for the visitors.

“I felt like we wanted to go into this game, taking it one game at a time and trying to focus on getting better,” Abilene Cooper coach Lalo Munoz said. “Today, I thought we did well. I thought we executed on what we wanted to do.

“We started off very sluggish,” Permian coach Luis Carmona said. “We gave up a silly goal. Our defense has to learn to defend. We can’t give away goals. We fell down 1-0 early in the game. That’s hard to come back from.”

It didn’t take the Cougars long to get started.

Cooper found the back of the net in the third minute of the game with Lokendo’s striking first to put the Panthers (2-5-3) in an early deficit.

Permian began to settle in after the opening goal, dictating the pace of the game and controlling possession for much of the first half and creating numerous opportunities.

But the Panthers had nothing to show for it as Cooper goalkeeper Jonathon Gregory made several saves for his side to keep Permian off the scoreboard in the first half.

Then, with two minutes left before halftime, the Cougars managed to double their lead on Lokendo’s second goal and the visitors led 2-0 at the break.

Lokendo nearly recorded a hat-trick in the second half when he drove the ball into the box but his shot was deflected out for a corner kick with 27 minutes remaining in the game. Cooper was unable to capitalize on the ensuing set piece.

The Panthers did get on the board in the 62nd minute with a goal from Alejandro Ontiveroz to cut the deficit in half and give Permian some late hop

That comeback attempt was stymied in the last 10 minutes of the match when Lopez found the back of the net to seal the victory for the Cougars.