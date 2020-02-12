  • February 12, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian settles for draw against Midland Lee - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian settles for draw against Midland Lee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A standings

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

District 2-6A Standings

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

W L T Pts

Wol. Frenship (7-0-2) …… .....2 0 0 8

Midland High (8-5-4) ……… ..2 0 0 8

Permian (12-3-3) ………... ..…0 0 2 4

Odessa High (9-4-2) …… ..…0 1 1 2

Midland Lee (8-4-1) ……… …0 1 1 2

Ama. Tascosa (1-9-2) ……. ...0 2 0 0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

Friday, Feb. 7

Odessa High 0, Permian 0

Wolfforth Frenship 5, Midland Lee 0

Saturday, Feb. 8

Midland High 8, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Monday, Feb. 10

Wolfforth Frenship 6, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Midland High 3, Odessa High 2

Permian 2, Midland Lee 2

Friday, Feb. 14

Amarillo Tascosa at Odessa High, 5:30 p.m, Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

Midland Lee vs. Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Related Galleries

icon-collection GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian-Midland Lee

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:25 am

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian settles for draw against Midland Lee By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian girls soccer team ended up settling for a 2-2 draw against Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (12-3-3 overall, 0-0-2 in 2-6A) had to battle back in the second half after leading by one goal at halftime as a late goal by Kelcie Fuentes kept Permian from losing.

The Lady Rebels moved to 8-4-1, 0-1-1 with the result.

“I think we’re really lucky to have the draw,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “We got on the board early. Then we let them run at us.

“In the end, we came to play and they came to work and they outworked us for the better part of an hour.”

Permian needed less than a minute to get on the scoreboard, striking first with Nyxalee Munoz’s goal just 45 seconds into the game.

Munoz had another opportunity with 13 minutes left in the first half but her attempt was blocked by Midland Lee’s goalkeeper Kailie Watters.

Fuentes nearly doubled the Lady Panthers’ lead soon after but her shot was scooped up by Watters.

Daniella Ibarra had a dangerous opportunity for Permian with under nine minutes to go before halftime but her shot went over the crossbar.

The Lady Rebels weren’t without their first half opportunities as Sarah Ramos’ shot was saved by Maria Vasquez with less than six minutes to go in the half.

Four minutes into the second half, Ramos tied the game up.

Both teams started to see very limited scoring opportunities as the second half wore on.

Midland Lee managed to make the most of any opportunity it got as Ramos’ second goal of the game came with 15:28 remaining to put the visitors in front.

“It looked like the weather got us early and distracted us,” Midland Lee head coach Brandon Allen said. “We didn’t adjust too well to the speed of the game early on and they were able to score really quick.

“I think that was the main thing. We allowed the elements get to us.”

Fuentes equalized for the Lady Panthers with 9:41 remaining.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:25 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
33°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: E at 0mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 34°/Low 30°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 50°/Low 30°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]