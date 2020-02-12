GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian settles for draw against Midland Lee

The Permian girls soccer team ended up settling for a 2-2 draw against Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (12-3-3 overall, 0-0-2 in 2-6A) had to battle back in the second half after leading by one goal at halftime as a late goal by Kelcie Fuentes kept Permian from losing.

The Lady Rebels moved to 8-4-1, 0-1-1 with the result.

“I think we’re really lucky to have the draw,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “We got on the board early. Then we let them run at us.

“In the end, we came to play and they came to work and they outworked us for the better part of an hour.”

Permian needed less than a minute to get on the scoreboard, striking first with Nyxalee Munoz’s goal just 45 seconds into the game.

Munoz had another opportunity with 13 minutes left in the first half but her attempt was blocked by Midland Lee’s goalkeeper Kailie Watters.

Fuentes nearly doubled the Lady Panthers’ lead soon after but her shot was scooped up by Watters.

Daniella Ibarra had a dangerous opportunity for Permian with under nine minutes to go before halftime but her shot went over the crossbar.

The Lady Rebels weren’t without their first half opportunities as Sarah Ramos’ shot was saved by Maria Vasquez with less than six minutes to go in the half.

Four minutes into the second half, Ramos tied the game up.

Both teams started to see very limited scoring opportunities as the second half wore on.

Midland Lee managed to make the most of any opportunity it got as Ramos’ second goal of the game came with 15:28 remaining to put the visitors in front.

“It looked like the weather got us early and distracted us,” Midland Lee head coach Brandon Allen said. “We didn’t adjust too well to the speed of the game early on and they were able to score really quick.

“I think that was the main thing. We allowed the elements get to us.”

Fuentes equalized for the Lady Panthers with 9:41 remaining.