  • June 9, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 10 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 10 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 7:29 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 10 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: The Odessa College golf team won its fourth consecutive national championship with a six-stroke victory over runner-up Jackson (Mich.) Junior College in the 72-hole tournament in Joliet, Ill. The Wranglers finished with a total score of 1,158 total led by Bennie Burleson, who finished fifth place overall. Just behind Burleson was Jerry Dixon who finished at 285 and James McAfee had 292. Jim Patterson shot 297 and Don McDaniel finished with a total of 304.

>> 1977: The Pecos baseball team punched its ticket to the championship after knocking off DeSoto 7-3 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state baseball tournament in Austin. Playing in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years, the Eagles had come up short in the semifinals in their previous visits to the tournament. The Eagles trailed 2-1 in the top of the seventh before Danny Peña’s two-run single helped Pecos rally.

>> 1995: The Midland team of Bill Baker and Jeff Moses stood out in the second round of the Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club, firing a 64 to take a two-shot lead over several teams including co-first round leaders Gary Varnadore and Dean Titsworth and the all-Odessa team of Marsha Morgan and Larry Hensley. … The Midland Angels were dealt a 4-3 loss to the San Antonio Missions in Texas League Action at Christensen Stadium. The Angels tried to rally but Missions pitcher Matt Herges stifled the attempted comeback with two innings of scoreless ball.

>> 2008: The Odessa Jackalopes announced that forward Brian Swiniarski and defenseman Josh Chase have signed for the upcoming season. Swiniarski returned for his third year with Odessa while Chase was coming back for his second season. Swiniarski scored 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists in 64 games from the previous year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 7:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: NNW at 9mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 64°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]