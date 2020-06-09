LOOKING BACK: June 10 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: The Odessa College golf team won its fourth consecutive national championship with a six-stroke victory over runner-up Jackson (Mich.) Junior College in the 72-hole tournament in Joliet, Ill. The Wranglers finished with a total score of 1,158 total led by Bennie Burleson, who finished fifth place overall. Just behind Burleson was Jerry Dixon who finished at 285 and James McAfee had 292. Jim Patterson shot 297 and Don McDaniel finished with a total of 304.

>> 1977: The Pecos baseball team punched its ticket to the championship after knocking off DeSoto 7-3 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state baseball tournament in Austin. Playing in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years, the Eagles had come up short in the semifinals in their previous visits to the tournament. The Eagles trailed 2-1 in the top of the seventh before Danny Peña’s two-run single helped Pecos rally.

>> 1995: The Midland team of Bill Baker and Jeff Moses stood out in the second round of the Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club, firing a 64 to take a two-shot lead over several teams including co-first round leaders Gary Varnadore and Dean Titsworth and the all-Odessa team of Marsha Morgan and Larry Hensley. … The Midland Angels were dealt a 4-3 loss to the San Antonio Missions in Texas League Action at Christensen Stadium. The Angels tried to rally but Missions pitcher Matt Herges stifled the attempted comeback with two innings of scoreless ball.

>> 2008: The Odessa Jackalopes announced that forward Brian Swiniarski and defenseman Josh Chase have signed for the upcoming season. Swiniarski returned for his third year with Odessa while Chase was coming back for his second season. Swiniarski scored 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists in 64 games from the previous year.