  • June 1, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 2 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 2 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 1, 2020 6:05 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 2 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1953: Charles Craig pitched the second no-hitter in Longhorn League history as the Odessa Oilers topped Big Spring, 11-0, for their second-straight victory after an eight-game losing streak. It was Craig’s first league victory of the season. … The Odessa American Legion baseball team opened its 1953 season with a road game against the Crane Legion squad.

>> 1981: Ector High promoted Van Grady, naming him as the head football coach and athletic director at a meeting with the ECISD board of trustees. Grady had served as an assistant football coach and head track coach for the previous two years. He replaced Ralph Johnson who resigned earlier in the spring after eight years. Grady had helped guide Ector High to a district championship as an assistant football coach and a district and regional championship as a track coach before his promotion. … Midland brought in George Enright as the new manager which came as part of a general reorganization of the Cubs organization. Enright came in from Sarasota, Fla. of the Gulf Coast Rookie League. Former Midland player Roy Harsfield was promoted to the Iowa Oaks (Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate.

>> 1999: The Midland RockHounds dropped their road opener against Wichita, 9-2, at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. Trailing by three runs through 5.5 innings, Midland gave up four runs in the sixth inning. … The Dallas Stars kept their Stanley Cup hopes alive with a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

>> 2010: The Central Hockey League announced an affiliation with several teams from the International Hockey League for the 2010-11 season. The league absorbed four IHL teams including the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Komets, Dayton (Ohio) Gems, Bloomington (Ill.) Prairie Thunder and the Quad City (Ill.) Mallards.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, June 1, 2020 6:05 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
79°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: SE at 18mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 65°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 90°/Low 67°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]