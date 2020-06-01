LOOKING BACK: June 2 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1953: Charles Craig pitched the second no-hitter in Longhorn League history as the Odessa Oilers topped Big Spring, 11-0, for their second-straight victory after an eight-game losing streak. It was Craig’s first league victory of the season. … The Odessa American Legion baseball team opened its 1953 season with a road game against the Crane Legion squad.

>> 1981: Ector High promoted Van Grady, naming him as the head football coach and athletic director at a meeting with the ECISD board of trustees. Grady had served as an assistant football coach and head track coach for the previous two years. He replaced Ralph Johnson who resigned earlier in the spring after eight years. Grady had helped guide Ector High to a district championship as an assistant football coach and a district and regional championship as a track coach before his promotion. … Midland brought in George Enright as the new manager which came as part of a general reorganization of the Cubs organization. Enright came in from Sarasota, Fla. of the Gulf Coast Rookie League. Former Midland player Roy Harsfield was promoted to the Iowa Oaks (Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate.

>> 1999: The Midland RockHounds dropped their road opener against Wichita, 9-2, at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. Trailing by three runs through 5.5 innings, Midland gave up four runs in the sixth inning. … The Dallas Stars kept their Stanley Cup hopes alive with a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

>> 2010: The Central Hockey League announced an affiliation with several teams from the International Hockey League for the 2010-11 season. The league absorbed four IHL teams including the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Komets, Dayton (Ohio) Gems, Bloomington (Ill.) Prairie Thunder and the Quad City (Ill.) Mallards.