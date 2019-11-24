  • November 24, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers finish up WNIT with a win

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers finish up WNIT with a win

Box

Odessa College 59, Seward County Community College 34

SEWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE (5-2)

Aquila Mucubaquire 3-13 0-0 7, Tianna Johnson 3-6 0-2 7, Vanda Cuamba 2-10 5-8 9, Karolina Szydlowska 0-7 1-2 1, Kamry Perez 2-2 0-0 6, Alanis Hill 1-5 0-0 1, Gina Ballesteros 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 12-61 6-12 34.

ODESSA COLLEGE (9-3)

Arielle Adams 2-3 0-0 5, Yanina Todorova 4-9 2-2 12, Okako Adika 1-5 0-0 2, Sofia Persson 0-4 3-4 3, Maria Guimaraes 4-9 0-2 8, Geovana Lopes 3-8 1-3 7, Matilda Ahlberg 5-6 0-0 14, Jenyff Moura 1-1 0-0 3, Criste’on Waters 0-2 1-2 1, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-0 1-2 1, Denitsa Petrova 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 21-58 8-15 59.

Seward County CC 2 17 8 7 — 34

Odessa College 10 14 13 22 — 59

3-Point goals — Seward County Community College 4-16 (Mucubaquire 1-5, Johnson 1-2, Perez 2-2,), Odessa College 9-21 (Adams 1-2, Todorova 2-5, Ahlberg 4-5, Petrova 1-4). Total fouls — Seward County Community College 13, Odessa College 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Seward County Community College 36 (Smith 7), Odessa College 40 (Guimaraes 8). Assists — Seward County Community College 6 (Mucubaquire 1, Johnson 1, Szydlowska 1, Smith 1, Perez 1, Hill 1), Odessa college 16 (Adika 5).

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:09 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers finish up WNIT with a win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team closed out the WNIT with a strong defensive performance, shutting down Seward County Community College 59-34 Saturday at the Chaparral Center.

The Lady Wranglers (9-3) only allowed two points in the first quarter to the Saints (5-2) and just 15 in the entire second half. Seward County finished shooting just 19.7 percent for the game.

Matlilda Ahlberg finished with 14 points off the bench for the Lady Wranglers, including four 3-pointers. Yanina Todorova had 12 points, while Maria Guimaraes added eight points and eight rebounds.

Vanda Cuamba had nine points and five rebounds to lead the Saints.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

