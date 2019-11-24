WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers finish up WNIT with a win

MIDLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team closed out the WNIT with a strong defensive performance, shutting down Seward County Community College 59-34 Saturday at the Chaparral Center.

The Lady Wranglers (9-3) only allowed two points in the first quarter to the Saints (5-2) and just 15 in the entire second half. Seward County finished shooting just 19.7 percent for the game.

Matlilda Ahlberg finished with 14 points off the bench for the Lady Wranglers, including four 3-pointers. Yanina Todorova had 12 points, while Maria Guimaraes added eight points and eight rebounds.

Vanda Cuamba had nine points and five rebounds to lead the Saints.