HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: OHS begins district on the right note

MIDLAND The Odessa High tennis team got off to a strong start in District 2-6A play as the Bronchos defeated Midland Lee 17-2 Tuesday at the Bush Tennis Center.

The girls swept the singles and the doubles matches while the boys won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches against the Rebels.

This was the second meeting between the two teams this season after meeting in the Basin Brawl back on Aug. 18. Midland Lee defeated Odessa High 11-8 in that matchup. The Bronchos continue district play Saturday with a 9 a.m. match at Wolfforth Frenship.