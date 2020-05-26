SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Dominguez navigates through obstacles

Alpine’s Jacob Dominguez has found a way to get past any obstacle in his path.

Whether it’s been switching high schools or dealing with the impact from COVID-19, Dominguez has learned to take what life gives him.

That mentality has helped him become the top male scholar athlete from Alpine for 2020.

“I’ve just learned to go with whatever happens like I did when moving to different towns,” Dominguez said. “I had to adapt when moving so now I have to adapt to this. It’s been hard but I’ve learned to go with whatever happens.”

Dominguez spent the first two years of high school in Charlotte.

After that, his dad, Jerry Dominguez, became the defensive coordinator at Alpine and Jacob’s journey took him to the Permian Basin.

Despite the transitioning and everything going on, Dominguez has been able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and ranks third in his class of 72 students.

“It’s been a long ride with sports and school,” Dominguez said. “It’s been a long ride to keep up with both of them. It feels good to be able to do both and gain confidence in both fields. “

His dad remains his biggest role model.

“He’s just always pushed me,” Dominguez said. “When I didn’t believe in myself, he always believed in me.

“There were times that were pretty rough. I wasn’t always the fastest. I wasn’t always the biggest but he’s always pushed me to be the best that I can always be.”

Among his list of accomplishments in the classroom are maintaining the honor roll all four years of high school, being the top student in algebra and biology and winning the President’s Award from Palo Alto.

As for being an athlete, Dominguez has stayed busy, playing football, basketball, baseball, power lifting and running track.

Football ranks as his favorite sport.

At Alpine, Jacob was a two-time first team All-District selection for the Fightin’ Bucks as a linebacker, second team Academic All-State and Academic All-District.

He was also co-captain of the football team while in Alpine.

As Jacob continued his strong work ethic in high school, he’s also had to deal with the affects of COVID-19 shutting everything down and bringing life to a halt.

Because of COVID-19, Jacob hasn’t quite made a decision on where to attend school, narrowing it down to Texas A&M-San Antonio, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Sul Ross State.

“I’m getting close to a decision,” Jacob said. “It’s been hard because of the pandemic. It set things back for me.”

He looks to major in kinesiology with a minor in mathematics and hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a coach.

“Growing up in my household, I’ve always had to watch game films,” Dominguez said. “I’ve watched films since I was little and it’s been great watching film with him and writing down analysis. It’s been cool to watch and that helped spark my interest.”