  • May 5, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:49 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 6 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers opened up a two-night home stand against the Roswell Rockets at Oiler Park. The Oilers were coming off a split against San Angelo. Against San Angelo, the Oilers came back with a two-run rally in the top for the ninth for an 11-10 win. … The Midland Indians gained their second straight shutout win, pounding out 18 hits in a 17-0 win victory against Big Spring.

>> 1968: The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams were preparing for their District 2-4A games against Midland schools with the regular season nearing an end. The Panthers were going to travel to Midland Lee while Odessa High was facing Midland High. The Rebels entered the week needing just one victory to clinch the district title outright. … The Ector High baseball team was also preparing to face Monahans in its final regular-season home game in District 2-3A play. Ector High entered the game leading the district with a 6-1 record, while Monahans was sitting at 2-5. … Odessa College baseball was preparing to meet New Mexico Military Institute in a conference clash.

>> 1988: The Midland Angels posted a 17-9 victory against Wichita at Angels Stadium. It was the first win of the season for pitcher Todd Eggersten, who allowed eight runs in six innings of work. … Odessa College women’s basketball players T.D. Foster and Sonya Howell each signed a letter of intent to continue their careers at UTEP.

>> 2001: The Permian baseball team saw its season come to an end in the bi-district round against Amarillo High. The Panthers, playing in a best-of-three series, tied the series with an 11-8 win in Game 2, before losing 11-8 in Game 3 at Zachry Field in Midland. The Panthers ended the season at 19-10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

