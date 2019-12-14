WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hot shooting from Cameron enough to hold off UTPB

The UTPB women’s basketball team hung around for most of Saturday’s matchup against Cameron.

Hanging around wasn’t good enough, though, as UTPB lost, 90-78, to the Aggies in Lone Start Conference play at the Falcon Dome.

“I don’t think that we ever took control of the game,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “I think that was a large part of the game because we were out of our flow offensively and just weren’t able to maintain our composure on the court.”

The Falcons were led by a pair of freshman guards as Jordan Rogers finished with a team-high 21 points while Holly Hemmeline added 19 points to go with five assists and four steals.

Lemia Ntor-Ue and Kristian James added 15 and 10 points, respectively for UTPB.

UTPB had to adjust its lineup after point guard Kayla Galindo did not play due to an injury suffered in practice.

Both teams started slow offensively with just four made field goals made between the Falcons and Aggies in the first four minutes.

After a timeout, the Falcons had a quick burst with consecutive layups from Yazmin Batch and Lauren Stallworth to take a 9-7 lead.

The lead eventually grew to 12-8 before the Aggies closed the quarter on a 9-3 run that included three-pointers from Ava Battese and Maighan Hedge to give the Aggies an 18-15 lead after the first quarter.

Battese led the Aggies with a game-high 29 points, with Hedge finishing with 23 points in the victory. The duo combined for 12 of Cameron’s 15 3-pointers, while Stephanie Peterson finished with a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Aggies.

“I thought both Ava and Maighan were both able to get open because my other kids were able to break through their (UTPB’s) 1-3-1 press,” Cameron head coach Emma Andrews said. “When you get through that first line, we’re able to get the ball to our shooters and we had a lot of shots go in today.”

Hedge opened the second quarter with another quick 3-pointer before the Falcons answered with a 7-0 run to take a 22-21 lead. That was the last time UTPB held the lead in the half, however, as Cameron responded with a 12-3 run of its own to regain a 33-25 advantage.

The Aggies got the lead back thanks to seven 3-pointers in the half, including three from Hedge and two from Battese.

UTPB cut the deficit to four thanks to a Jada Berry layup with a minute remaining in the half but the Aggies pushed the lead back up to seven with a pair of baskets to close out the half.

Rogers and Hemmeline helped give UTPB a boost in the third quarter, combining for 20 of the Falcons 21 third quarter points.

“The good thing about injuries is it makes people step up,” Boothe said. “When they step up and you get that player back, you’re better for it. I’m hoping that players like Holly and Jordan can continue to step up for us moving forward.”

The spark from the freshmen helped the Falcons hang around while Cameron continued having success with the outside shot, pushing its lead to as many as 11 points.

UTPB cut the lead back to three late in the quarter but an intentional foul called on UTPB led to Cameron extending the lead back up to six points before a Ntor-Ue free throw cut the deficit back to five heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter played out similarly to the previous frame. UTPB cut the lead down to 66-63 midway through the fourth quarter but three 3-pointers from Battese helped close the game out for the Aggies.

