HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Odessa High sweeps at district qualifiers

It was a good day for the Odessa High gymnastics teams as the Bronchos came away with a sweep of the team titles in a district qualifier meet Friday at Odessa High.

On the boys side, the Bronchos finished with a score of 171.70 points, finishing ahead of Permian (163.50) which was second while Abilene Cooper (155.20) took third at 155.20. Abilene High (134.70) finished fourth.

“I told the boys what I wanted and that I had high expectations and they exceeded that by a lot,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said.

Abilene Cooper’s Luke Muzquiz took first in the all-around title, finishing with 58.00 while Odessa High’s Jared Villegas was second at 57.60. Permian’s Jonathan Gonzalez was third at 56.70. Odessa High teammates Johnathan Beck (56.50) and Seth Regalado (54.70) rounded out the top five.

“The energy has been going good for our team,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “Our guys are building off the tough meets and all together, I think we’re really coming together and competing a little bit better.”

On the girls side, Odessa High narrowly edged out Permian for the spot, finishing with 107.30 points compared to 106.85 for the Lady Panthers. Abilene Cooper was third at 102.75 while Abilene High was fourth at 70.00.

“It’s just great,” Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billinglsey said. “I don’t know watch the scores too much so I was shocked just because I know that Permian is a great competitor and Abilene has some talented girls.

“But I was shocked but the main thing about this win is what it does for my gymnasts. It’s going to make them want to rise above and work harder and meet all the goals that they’ve set for themselves. It’s awesome and I’m so happy for them.”

Even though Permian came up short, assistant coach Casey Werner came away pleased with the Lady Panthers’ performance.

“We still don’t have our whole team,” Werner said. “We do have some out sick. But I would say that we had some girls step up and help out the team. This will be a great learning experience for our girls.”

Permian’s Bridgett Pando took first in the all-around with a score of 37.05 while Odessa High’s Christa Adjani and Kelsea Whitlock both tied for second at 35.25.

Permian’s Isabella Fanucci was fourth at 34.95 and Odessa High’s Victoria Alvarez finished tied for fifth with Abilene Cooper’s Lindsey Duquette at 34.90.