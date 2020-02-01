  • February 1, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Odessa High sweeps at district qualifiers

Box Score

District Qualifier

Odessa High School

Friday

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Odessa High 171.70; 2. Permian, 163.50; 3. Abilene Cooper, 155.20; 4. Abilene High, 134.70.

All-around: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 58.00; 2. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 57.60; 3. Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 56.70; 4. Johnathan Beck, 56.50; 5. Seth Regalado, Odess aHigh, 54.70; 6. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 51.50; Others: 7. Permian, Donny Bonilla, Permian, 50.30; 9. Joey Vargas, Permian, 48.50.

Floor exercise: 1. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.60; 2. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.30; Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper; and Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian; 5. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.20; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High; Others: 7. Joey Vargas, Permian, 9.10; 8. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.80; 9. Brendand Fletcher, Odessa High, 8.60; 11. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.10; 12. Zachary Peraker, Permian, 8.00; 16. Xiem Borland, Permian, 6.70; 17. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.40.

Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.70; and Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper; 3. Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.50; 4. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.40; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High; 6. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.30; Others: Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.00; 8. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.90; and Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 10. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.20; 11. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 7.90; 12. Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.60; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.30; 17. (tie) Joey Vargas, Permian, 7.00; and Anthony Luera, Abilene High; 19. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; and Brandon Thamez, Abilene High.

Rings: 1. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.90; and Jared Villegas, Odessa High; 3. Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.80; 4. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.50; 6. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.40; Others: Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.00; 8. Isaac Estrada, Odessa high, 10. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 8.60 and Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 12. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.50 and Philip cortez, Abilene Cooper; 15. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.20; 16. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.90; 18. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa high, 7.50; 19. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 7.40.

Vault: 1. (tie) Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.70 and Jared Villegas, Odessa High; 3. (tie) Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.60 and Brendan Fletcher, Odessa High; 5. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.50, Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper and Tyler Ewton, Odessa High; Others: 8. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa high, 9.40, Keegan Jackson, Abilene Cooper, Seth Regalado, Odessa High and Phillip Cortez, Abilene Cooper; 12. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.20 and Joey Vargas, Permian; 14. (tie) Andru Olivas, Abilene High, 9.10; Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High; Jacob Brown, Abilene High; Donny Bonilla, Permian and Zachary Parker, Permian; 20. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High and Alonzo Huerta, Abilene High; 22. Anthony Luera, Abilene High, 8.90 and Sincere Galindo, Permian.

Parallel bars: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.90; 2. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.70; Seth Regalado, Odessa high and Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian; 5. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.60; 6. Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; Others: 8. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.60 and Donny Bonilla, Permian; 10. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.50; 11. (tie) Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.30 and Joel Dantzer, Abilene High; 13. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.00; 14. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 7.20 and Joseph Kilgore, 7.20; 16. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, high, 7.00; and Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; Zachary Parker, Permian, 6.40.

High bar: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.90; 2. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.80; 3. Brendan Fletcher, Odessa High, 9.40; 4. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.20; Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; Others: 7. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.00 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; 9. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.50; 11. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 7.50; 12. Eduardo, Mendez, Permian, 7.30; 14. Joey Vargas, Permian, 6.70; 15. Caden Bugg, Permian, 6.60; 16. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 6.50; Phillip Cortez and Abilene Cooper; 18. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 5.70; and Tyler Ewton, Odessa high, 5.70.

———

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Odessa High, 107.30; 2. Permian, 106.85; 3. Abilene Cooper, 102.75; 4. Abilene High, 70.00.

All-around: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 37.05; 2. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 35.25 and Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High; 4. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 34.95; 5. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 34.90; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 34.90; Others: 9. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 28.25.

Vault: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.85; 2. Isabella Fanucci, Permian; 3. Charity Vore, Permian, Permian, 9.45; 4. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.40; 5. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 9.35; 6. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.30; Others: 7. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.25; 9. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.15; 10. Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High, 9.10; 11. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 9.00; 15. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.70; 18. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 8.20.

Uneven bars: 1. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.30; 2. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.90; 3. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.70; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper; 5. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa high, 8.60; 6. Julianne Ballaro, Abilene Cooper, 8.50; Others: 7. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.40; 9. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 8.00; 10. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 6.70.

Balance beam: 1. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 9.25; 2. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.20; 3. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 9.10; and Kaylynn Reyna, Abilene Cooper; 5. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.05; 6. Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.75; Others: 7. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.70; 8. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa high, 8.65; 9. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.45; 10. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.40; 11. (tie) Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 7.80; and Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper, 7.80; 14. (tie) Jasmin Nieves-Bautista, Abilene Cooper, 7.00; and Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High; 17. Unity Gonzales, Abilene High, 6.40; and Bryndee Hart, Odessa High; 19. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 6.30.

Floor exercise: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.25; 2. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.00; 3. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.85; and Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High; 5. Charity Vore, Permian, 8.70; 6. (tie) Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 8.35; and Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper; Others: 8. Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.25; and Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High; 10. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 8.20; 14. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.70; 16. Savanna Stringer, Permian, 7.70; 16. Savanna Stringer, Permian, 7.10; 17. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa high, 6.80; 18. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.45; 19. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 5.65.

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 11:55 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

It was a good day for the Odessa High gymnastics teams as the Bronchos came away with a sweep of the team titles in a district qualifier meet Friday at Odessa High.

On the boys side, the Bronchos finished with a score of 171.70 points, finishing ahead of Permian (163.50) which was second while Abilene Cooper (155.20) took third at 155.20. Abilene High (134.70) finished fourth.

“I told the boys what I wanted and that I had high expectations and they exceeded that by a lot,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said.

Abilene Cooper’s Luke Muzquiz took first in the all-around title, finishing with 58.00 while Odessa High’s Jared Villegas was second at 57.60. Permian’s Jonathan Gonzalez was third at 56.70. Odessa High teammates Johnathan Beck (56.50) and Seth Regalado (54.70) rounded out the top five.

“The energy has been going good for our team,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “Our guys are building off the tough meets and all together, I think we’re really coming together and competing a little bit better.”

On the girls side, Odessa High narrowly edged out Permian for the spot, finishing with 107.30 points compared to 106.85 for the Lady Panthers. Abilene Cooper was third at 102.75 while Abilene High was fourth at 70.00.

“It’s just great,” Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billinglsey said. “I don’t know watch the scores too much so I was shocked just because I know that Permian is a great competitor and Abilene has some talented girls.

“But I was shocked but the main thing about this win is what it does for my gymnasts. It’s going to make them want to rise above and work harder and meet all the goals that they’ve set for themselves. It’s awesome and I’m so happy for them.”

Even though Permian came up short, assistant coach Casey Werner came away pleased with the Lady Panthers’ performance.

“We still don’t have our whole team,” Werner said. “We do have some out sick. But I would say that we had some girls step up and help out the team. This will be a great learning experience for our girls.”

Permian’s Bridgett Pando took first in the all-around with a score of 37.05 while Odessa High’s Christa Adjani and Kelsea Whitlock both tied for second at 35.25.

Permian’s Isabella Fanucci was fourth at 34.95 and Odessa High’s Victoria Alvarez finished tied for fifth with Abilene Cooper’s Lindsey Duquette at 34.90.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

