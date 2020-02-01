HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Odessa High sweeps at district qualifiers

District Qualifier
Odessa High School
Friday
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Odessa High 171.70; 2. Permian, 163.50; 3. Abilene Cooper, 155.20; 4. Abilene High, 134.70.
All-around: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 58.00; 2. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 57.60; 3. Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 56.70; 4. Johnathan Beck, 56.50; 5. Seth Regalado, Odess aHigh, 54.70; 6. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 51.50; Others: 7. Permian, Donny Bonilla, Permian, 50.30; 9. Joey Vargas, Permian, 48.50.
Floor exercise: 1. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.60; 2. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.30; Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper; and Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian; 5. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.20; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High; Others: 7. Joey Vargas, Permian, 9.10; 8. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.80; 9. Brendand Fletcher, Odessa High, 8.60; 11. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 8.10; 12. Zachary Peraker, Permian, 8.00; 16. Xiem Borland, Permian, 6.70; 17. Aaron Ramirez, Odessa High, 6.40.
Pommel horse: 1. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.70; and Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper; 3. Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.50; 4. (tie) Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.40; and Seth Regalado, Odessa High; 6. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.30; Others: Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.00; 8. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.90; and Isaac Estrada, Odessa High, 10. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.20; 11. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 7.90; 12. Zachary Parker, Permian, 7.60; 15. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.30; 17. (tie) Joey Vargas, Permian, 7.00; and Anthony Luera, Abilene High; 19. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 6.90; and Brandon Thamez, Abilene High.
Rings: 1. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.90; and Jared Villegas, Odessa High; 3. Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.80; 4. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.50; 6. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.40; Others: Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.00; 8. Isaac Estrada, Odessa high, 10. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 8.60 and Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper; 12. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.50 and Philip cortez, Abilene Cooper; 15. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.20; 16. Sincere Galindo, Permian, 7.90; 18. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa high, 7.50; 19. Gordon Garcia, Odessa High, 7.40.
Vault: 1. (tie) Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian, 9.70 and Jared Villegas, Odessa High; 3. (tie) Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.60 and Brendan Fletcher, Odessa High; 5. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.50, Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper and Tyler Ewton, Odessa High; Others: 8. (tie) Johnathan Beck, Odessa high, 9.40, Keegan Jackson, Abilene Cooper, Seth Regalado, Odessa High and Phillip Cortez, Abilene Cooper; 12. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.20 and Joey Vargas, Permian; 14. (tie) Andru Olivas, Abilene High, 9.10; Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High; Jacob Brown, Abilene High; Donny Bonilla, Permian and Zachary Parker, Permian; 20. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High and Alonzo Huerta, Abilene High; 22. Anthony Luera, Abilene High, 8.90 and Sincere Galindo, Permian.
Parallel bars: 1. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.90; 2. (tie) Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.70; Seth Regalado, Odessa high and Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian; 5. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.60; 6. Abel Rodriguez, Abilene Cooper, 9.40; Others: 8. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 8.60 and Donny Bonilla, Permian; 10. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.50; 11. (tie) Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.30 and Joel Dantzer, Abilene High; 13. Quatre Haskins, Permian, 8.00; 14. (tie) Wesley Brown, Permian, 7.20 and Joseph Kilgore, 7.20; 16. (tie) Nathaniel Vela, high, 7.00; and Nathaniel Hernandez, Abilene High; Zachary Parker, Permian, 6.40.
High bar: 1. Luke Muzquiz, Abilene Cooper, 9.90; 2. Jared Villegas, Odessa High, 9.80; 3. Brendan Fletcher, Odessa High, 9.40; 4. (tie) Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.20; Jonathan Gonzalez, Permian and Dylan Akin, Odessa High; Others: 7. Joel Dantzler, Abilene High, 9.00 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High; 9. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.50; 11. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 7.50; 12. Eduardo, Mendez, Permian, 7.30; 14. Joey Vargas, Permian, 6.70; 15. Caden Bugg, Permian, 6.60; 16. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 6.50; Phillip Cortez and Abilene Cooper; 18. (tie) Zachary Cordle, Permian, 5.70; and Tyler Ewton, Odessa high, 5.70.
———
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Odessa High, 107.30; 2. Permian, 106.85; 3. Abilene Cooper, 102.75; 4. Abilene High, 70.00.
All-around: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 37.05; 2. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 35.25 and Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High; 4. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 34.95; 5. (tie) Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 34.90; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 34.90; Others: 9. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 28.25.
Vault: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.85; 2. Isabella Fanucci, Permian; 3. Charity Vore, Permian, Permian, 9.45; 4. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 9.40; 5. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 9.35; 6. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.30; Others: 7. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.25; 9. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.15; 10. Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High, 9.10; 11. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 9.00; 15. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 8.70; 18. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 8.20.
Uneven bars: 1. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.30; 2. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 8.90; 3. (tie) Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.70; and Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper; 5. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa high, 8.60; 6. Julianne Ballaro, Abilene Cooper, 8.50; Others: 7. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.40; 9. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 8.00; 10. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 6.70.
Balance beam: 1. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 9.25; 2. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.20; 3. (tie) Charity Vore, Permian, 9.10; and Kaylynn Reyna, Abilene Cooper; 5. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.05; 6. Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.75; Others: 7. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.70; 8. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa high, 8.65; 9. Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.45; 10. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.40; 11. (tie) Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 7.80; and Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper, 7.80; 14. (tie) Jasmin Nieves-Bautista, Abilene Cooper, 7.00; and Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High; 17. Unity Gonzales, Abilene High, 6.40; and Bryndee Hart, Odessa High; 19. Jordan Acosta, Odessa High, 6.30.
Floor exercise: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.25; 2. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.00; 3. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.85; and Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High; 5. Charity Vore, Permian, 8.70; 6. (tie) Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 8.35; and Abygale Morris, Abilene Cooper; Others: 8. Lindsey Duquette, Abilene Cooper, 8.25; and Braygent Billingsley, Odessa High; 10. Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 8.20; 14. Nicolette Wilkison, Permian, 7.70; 16. Savanna Stringer, Permian, 7.70; 16. Savanna Stringer, Permian, 7.10; 17. Dayleen Bustamante, Odessa high, 6.80; 18. Caytlynn Tutt, Odessa High, 6.45; 19. Bryndee Hart, Odessa High, 5.65.