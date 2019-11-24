COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB prevails in overtime over Western New Mexico

UTPB basketball fans are going to need to invest in some antacids.

After battling back the entire second half to tie the game and then watching a potential game-winning shot bounce off the rim at the end of regulation, the Falcons were able to pull away in the extra period for a 103-97 victory against Western New Mexico in the Lone Star Conference opener Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Pat Dembley had a game-high 42 points, including a free throw with 7.1 seconds to play in regulation, with Carson Newsome adding 28 and Elvin Rodriguez 15 in the victory.

UTPB improved to 5-2 overall, 1-0 in conference.

Eddie Giron led the Mustangs (1-4, 0-1) with 20 points, while Tony Avalos added 19, Elijah Holifield had 18 and Rodney Simon finished with 10 in the loss.

“I thought that our first four minutes were good and then we went flat,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “We had a couple of bad possessions on both ends of the court and they got back into the game.

“That’s the way this conference is going to be; every day is going to be a battle. But I thought that Pat and Carson did a good job in the second half and overtime.”

Dembley scored eight in overtime, with Rodriguez adding six and Newsome two.

The Falcons raced out to a nine-point lead in the first half, only to watch the Mustangs roar back, catch and take the lead.

Dembley was determined to make sure the Falcons stayed in contact during the first half, scoring 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

But the Falcons were too loose with the basketball, turning the ball over 12 times in addition to the Mustangs taking the ball away five other times.

UTPB was missing a pair of offensive threats with Jordan Horn and Miles Washington out with an injury, but Dembley was more than ready to take up the slack.

“I think that when guys play the way they are capable of, then we are going to be fine,” Newman said. “It’s when they try to do too much that we get in trouble.”

Dembley scored 18 point in the second half, with Newsome adding 16 after the break. Rodriguez only had five in the second half, but three of those came on a long-range jumper with less than a minute to play in regulation that put UTPB ahead, 87-86.