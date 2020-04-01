  • April 1, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 2 memories - Odessa American: Sports

LOOKING BACK: April 2 memories

Posted: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 5:44 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 2 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1954: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Amarillo High in the start of a three-game series at home. The first game was played on this date before both teams finished up the series with a doubleheader the following day. … Kermit was getting ready to host the Permian Basin Relays. … The Odessa College baseball team lost to San Angelo College 16-2 in a road game.

>> 1979: The UTPB women’s tennis team collected a few victories in Austin. Sandy Collins won the women’s singles title, defeating Joyce Portman from the University of Florida. Collins and Barbara Lemberg teamed to win the doubles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Southern Methodist’s team of Jill Davis and Vicki Sarraga. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Midland High, while Permian was preparing to take on Midland Lee. The Bronchos were sitting at 0-4 in district play, while the Bulldogs were in first place. … The Odessa Boxing Club had several winners in the Andrews boxing tournament, including Jubel Scarbrough, who defeated Tom Ellis and Stanley Reeves (both from Jal, N.M.) in the 58-pound division.

>> 2004: Former RockHound Eric Byrnes returned to Midland for an exhibition, dominating the Home Run Derby with 15 homers, nearly twice as many as the nearest competitor. … The RockHounds defeated the Oakland Athletics, 6-5, in an exhibition game at home. The RockHounds moved to 2-0 all-time against their major league affiliate. … The Odessa High boys soccer team was getting ready to face Coppell in the playoffs.

>> 2010: The Permian boys gymnastics team won its eighth consecutive regional title, posting 322.65 points to finish first at the Permian Fieldhouse. … The Odessa Jackalopes were looking to even their Central Hockey League Southern Conference semifinal series in Game 4 against the Lone Star Brahmas in North Richland Hills.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

