  • February 21, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes in scoreless draw with Midland Lee

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes in scoreless draw with Midland Lee

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 8:38 pm

MIDLAND The Odessa High girls soccer team wrapped up the first half of District 2-6A play Friday with a 0-0 draw against Midland Lee at Grande Communications Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (10-5-3 overall, 1-2-2 district) are tied for third place in the standings with the Lady Rebels (9-6-1, 1-2-2) and Permian (13-5-3, 1-2-2 district). The Lady Panthers defeated Amarillo Tascosa 8-0 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The district takes a break Tuesday before the second half begins Friday with Permian and Odessa High meeting once again at 5:30 p.m. next Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

