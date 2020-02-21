GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High finishes in scoreless draw with Midland Lee

The Odessa High girls soccer team wrapped up the first half of District 2-6A play Friday with a 0-0 draw against Midland Lee at Grande Communications Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (10-5-3 overall, 1-2-2 district) are tied for third place in the standings with the Lady Rebels (9-6-1, 1-2-2) and Permian (13-5-3, 1-2-2 district). The Lady Panthers defeated Amarillo Tascosa 8-0 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The district takes a break Tuesday before the second half begins Friday with Permian and Odessa High meeting once again at 5:30 p.m. next Friday at Ratliff Stadium.