COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB players, coaches ponder next move

Just like that, the UTPB spring sports teams saw their seasons come to an end.

With the spread of the coronavirus, the Lone Star Conference made the decision Sunday to cancel the remainder of the season.

Now comes the biggest question for the players and the coaches:

>> Now what?

Sports have taken a back seat for many players and coaches across the country as health and safety move to the forefront.

College teams across the country have had to deal with the sudden cancellation of their seasons because of the virus.

UTPB head softball coach Tiala Tagaloa is now trying to process everything as she and her players continue to ponder the future.

“There are a lot of unknowns that we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with the school year and moving online,” Tagaloa said “Everything is being canceled so we don’t have a lot of communicating with the girls outside of texts and checking up on them.

“I think this was a big hit across the board.”

While the rest of the season has been canceled, there’s still school work to be finished, which presents another challenge.

UTPB extended its spring break to March 22.

After that, all instruction will go online starting March 23. Students are not required to return to campus after the extended spring break.

“Our next challenge is really getting our GPA in and focusing on our online courses,” Tagaloa said.

For freshman catcher Sydney Bishop, academics are the main goal now.

“We’re just going to take the next step,” Bishop said. “Right now, we’re focusing on our online courses. This gives us an opportunity to work on things by ourselves and we can always train individually.”

Some players have left to go home to be with their families, others have elected to remain on campus.

Bishop, From Millington, Mich., chose to stay in the Permian Basin.

“It’s up in the air right now with what’s going on,” Bishop said. “We’re still technically on spring break so we’re taking it all in and making arrangements.”

Other athletes had already chosen to go home for the weekend, as the Lone Star Conference had originally suspended competition from March 13-30.

“I went home for the weekend but I’m heading back just to decide what the next step is, whether it’d be me staying and continuing to work out and take my classes online there or not,” junior pitcher Marissa Salinas said. “It’s just up in the air right now.”

For UTBP head baseball coach Brian Reinke, he and his players are also playing the waiting game.

“We’ll obviously have some meetings here in the near future to see what we need to do with the kids leaving and going home. We have to sit down with each one individually by phone and see where we are.”

While members of the baseball team are also trying to decide the next move, Reinke said the main thing is to keep everyone safe.

“Baseball is the least of everybody’s concern right now,” Reinke said. “The thing is now making sure everyone is safe and healthy and making sure that they have the access to get their classes done.”

Regardless of what decision the players make, Reinke said he is behind his players no matter what they decide to do.

“We told them that it’s their decision and we’ll support them 100 percent,” Reinke said. “If they feel it’s best to be home then that’s fine. If they feel it’s best to stay here and not travel, then we’re on board with that too.”

Tagaloa also said she supports whatever her players decide.

“What it comes down to, the girls have to do what’s best for them and what they think,” Tagaloa said. “I’m going to support them any way they go.”