HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roberts enjoying milestone season

For Permian’s Carson Roberts, records aren’t the most important part. Even if that means becoming the all-time leading kicker for the Panthers.

But the senior kicker will gladly take that as a bonus just as long as he does his part to help the team win.

This season, Roberts has surpassed the career record in points scored by field goals and PATs with 212 so far, breaking the previous record held by Shane Wells (1990-92) at 181. He’s also passed the record for career PAT conversions at Permian with 161 total.

“It’s been a great feeling,” Roberts said. “It’s something that gives me a lot of confidence. I didn’t really focus on that. My focus was just getting better and helping the team out in any way. The record was just a bonus.”

Roberts was a perfect 6 for 6 on PATs for the Panthers last week, bringing his total points for this season 62. He’s been perfect all season on extra points for Permian this season, going 44 for 44.

It helps to have a good offense and the Panthers have been able to find the end zone to set up Roberts for PATs and put him in field-goal range throughout his time. But even when Permian was faced with a number of young players heading into this season, Roberts was confident they would do enough to help him break the record.

“I knew that my team was going to score enough to give me an opportunity to catch the record,” said Roberts, who entered the season with 150 career points. “I had faith in them and they have faith in me. Everything worked out.”

Like most other kickers, Roberts plays soccer, playing at goalkeeper for the Panthers. Soccer was his first calling, playing the sport ever since he was 9.

It wasn’t until during soccer practice after school his freshman year that Roberts was noticed by Permian’s linebackers coach, Brian Cameron, who pursued him to also play football.

“I was just practicing and he asked me if I wanted to give it a try and I said sure,” Roberts said. “He’s one of the main guys I respect for giving me this opportunity.”

The rest is history. Roberts joined the Freshman Black team halfway through his freshman year and the next season, he was playing on the varsity level.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Roberts said. “I never thought that I would play football in high school. I was a soccer player. But with this opportunity that was given to me, I took my best shot and now I’m getting to go to the next level. It’s an experience I wish other players get to have.”

Roberts looks to continue to play football at the college level. He’s been looked at by numerous schools, but just recently received an offer from Sam Houston State.

“It’s amazing,” Roberts said. “It’s my first Division I offer. It’s a motivation thing. It makes you feel wanted. It makes me want to work harder and get more offers.”

His decision of which school he’ll attend will come later as Roberts waits and sees how many other offers between now and signing day.

“I’ve been talking to 10 other Division I schools, but usually specialists are the last ones to get offers on the team because they give them to quarterback and running backs first,” Roberts said. “But I still have to see what the future holds.”

In the meantime, he can continue adding on to his new record at Permian. The Panthers will begin their playoff run with Friday’s 7 p.m. bi-district contest against El Paso Franklin at Ratliff Stadium.

“We just need to keep on winning,” Roberts said. “That’s just it. It was a big win for us. It was kind of unexpected because Midland Lee is really good. But we made our minds up about what we were going to do and at the end of the day, we played them like any other team.”

