  • February 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Several Permian Basin players named to Class 4A All-State team

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Several Permian Basin players named to Class 4A All-State team

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:09 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BRYAN Greenwood running back Trey Cross and linebacker Michael Gutierrez led the way as first-team selections on the Class 4A all-state football team released Thursday by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Cross, who was also named the All-Permian Basin Player of the Year, finished with 1,975 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns over the regular season and Gutierrez finished with 109 tackles to help the Rangers make a run to the state semifinals.

Teammate Austin Groeschel was a second-team selection at tight end while Seminole guard Jaxon Washington and Andrews linebacker Esau Flores were third-team honorees.

A dozen Permian Basin players received honorable mentions.

Greenwood had four players recognized: quarterback Weston Wilber, receiver Brody Ray, guard Jayden Kitchens and defensive lineman Jantzen Baker. Andrews also had four players named in quarterback Brett Leach, receiver Markeese Lawrence, offensive tackle Jesus Lopez and defensive lineman Kaden Collins. Seminole offensive lineman Axel Lara, defensive lineman Bryce Lopez and linebacker Dylan Stokes were also honored, along with Pecos center Hayden Hopkins.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

