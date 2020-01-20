  • January 20, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College dominates for sixth straight victory

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College dominates for sixth straight victory

Odessa College 77, Clarendon College 34

ODESSA COLLEGE (16-6 Overall, 6-1 WJCAC)

Yanina Todorova 6-8 0-0 15, Okako Adika 2-2 2-2 7, Sofia Persson 2-2 2-2 6, Geovana Lopes 7-9 1-4 15, Jordan Brown 4-5 1-3 9, Arielle Adams 2-3 2-2 7, Sasha Schoenborn 2-4 1-2 7, Nokoia White 0 0-0 0, Jenyff Moura 0-2 2-5 2, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-0 1-3 1, Denitsa Petrova 0 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 3-3 2-4 8. Totals 28-38 14-27 77.

CLARENDON COLLEGE (13-8, 0-5)

Mahogany Nails 0-1 0-0 0, Jade Nails 0-2 2-4 2, Taylor Sparks 2-4 1-2 6, Carria Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Johnson 2-4 1-2 7, Nay Dawson 1-6 0-0 2, Desiree Williams 1-2 0-0 2, LyTia Flowers 1-3 3-4 5, Elisa Priddy 0-0 0-0 0, Lakara Jordan 0-3 0-0 0, Jaclynn Black 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Shannon 2-2 1-2 7, Kelzie Orr 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 10-30 8-14 34.

Odessa College...... 21.. 15   18   23   —    77

Clarendon College.. 10.... 7   10     7   —    34

3-Point goals — Odessa College 7-14 (Todorova 3-5, Schoenborn 2-3, Adams 1-2, Adika 1-1, Brown 0-1, Moura 0-2), Clarendon College 6-18 (Shannon 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Sparks 1-3, Orr 1-3, Jordan 0-2, Dawson 0-5). Total fouls — Odessa College 12, Clarendon College 17. Fouled out — Clarendon College: Flowers. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 36 (Brown 5), Clarendon College 18 (J. Nails 2, Black 2). Assists — Odessa College 2 (Todorova 1, Persson 1), Clarendon College 0.

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 9:09 pm

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 9:09 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College dominates for sixth straight victory

CLARENDON The Odessa College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak with a dominant performance in a 77-34 victory over Clarendon College Monday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at Bulldog Gym.

The Lady Wranglers (16-6 overall, 5-1 WJCAC) went 28 of 38 from the field (73.7 percent) and won their sixth straight game in the process.

Sophomores Yanina Todorova and Geovana Lopes each finished with 15 points to lead Odessa College while Jordan Brown added nine points and five rebounds.

Jayla Johnson and Olivia Shannon each had seven points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (13-8, 0-5).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, January 20, 2020 9:09 pm. | Tags: , , ,

