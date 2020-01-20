WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College dominates for sixth straight victory

The Odessa College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak with a dominant performance in a 77-34 victory over Clarendon College Monday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at Bulldog Gym.

The Lady Wranglers (16-6 overall, 5-1 WJCAC) went 28 of 38 from the field (73.7 percent) and won their sixth straight game in the process.

Sophomores Yanina Todorova and Geovana Lopes each finished with 15 points to lead Odessa College while Jordan Brown added nine points and five rebounds.

Jayla Johnson and Olivia Shannon each had seven points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (13-8, 0-5).