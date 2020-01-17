WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE The UTPB women’s basketball team came up short, losing 58-51 to Tarleton State Thursday in Lone Star Conference action.

The Falcons (7-9 overall, 4-6 LSC) were led in scoring Jordan Rogers who had 17 while Rory Carter and Holly Hemmeline each had 10.

Tarleton State (12-4, 6-4) was led in scoring by Mackenzie Hailey who had 13 points while Kandyn Faurie had 12 and Marissa Escamila had nine.

The Falcons will return to action on Saturday at Texas Woman’s University.