SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Corralez surprised by scholar honor

When Jonathan Corralez learned about being the top male scholar athlete from Van Horn, he was caught completely off guard.

But it’s an honor that he will gladly carry with him.

“I was just surprised by it,” Corralez said. “I was happy by it, but I was also shocked. I didn’t know how to react to it.”

The Van Horn senior has kept a busy profile the last four years, both in the classroom and on the field and court.

Corralez finished seventh academically in his senior class.

Corralez has played football, basketball and baseball while making the honor roll throughout his high school career.

He was a varsity member in every sport in high school.

Being able to juggle everything from getting papers turned in on time to being on time for practice can be cumbersome for any athlete.

Corralez made it work by focusing on the “student” part of being a student athlete.

“I’m a student before I’m an athlete and if I can’t be a great student, I can’t be a great athlete,” Corralez. “I just pride myself on being a great student.”

Academically, Corralez has been a member of the National Honor Society.

Athletically, Corralez cherishes the 2019 football season when the Eagles went 6-6 and made it past the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Corralez and his baseball teammates weren’t able to finish their season this year due to COVID-19.

“I was sad about it because it was my last year and I was just looking forward to having fun with the guys and I wasn’t able to do that,” Corralez said.

He managed, however, to keep a busy class schedule as he looks to knock off some of his collegiate classes before graduating.

“For me, personally, it wasn’t too hard because I don’t take too many classes to begin with,” Corralez said. “Most of my classes are college classes but some of my college classes were difficult but I was able to get through it.”

Those classes include business, two biology classes and college algebra.

As far as his collegiate plans, Corralez will attend college at UTPB and major in business marketing.

He hopes to own his own successful business.

“At first, I didn’t know I wanted to do with my life,” Corralez said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to study until recently.

“Then I started looking up stuff and I felt like that major fit best with me. I decided to go that way and to see what happens from there.”

As he reflects on the last four years, he knows that just because he comes from a small town doesn’t mean he can’t go far.

“Even if you’re from a small town, you can do anything you want,” Corralez said. “The sky is always the limit.

“If you have a dream, go chase it. It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you have the hard work and dedication, you can get it.”