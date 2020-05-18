  • May 18, 2020

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Corralez surprised by scholar honor - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Corralez surprised by scholar honor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

JONATHAN CORRALEZ

VAN HORN

>> Academic Rank: (7th)

>> Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball

>> Academic bio: “AB” Honor Roll throughout high school

>> Athletic bio: Varsity team member every year of high school

>> Activities: Hanging out with friends and family

>> College and major: UTPB (Business Marketing)

>> Goals for the future: Own my own successful business

>> Favorite subject: Math

>> Favorite book: Friday Night Lights by H.G. Bissinger

>> Favorite musician: Drake

>> Role model: My mom

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 4:56 pm

SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Corralez surprised by scholar honor By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

When Jonathan Corralez learned about being the top male scholar athlete from Van Horn, he was caught completely off guard.

But it’s an honor that he will gladly carry with him.

“I was just surprised by it,” Corralez said. “I was happy by it, but I was also shocked. I didn’t know how to react to it.”

The Van Horn senior has kept a busy profile the last four years, both in the classroom and on the field and court.

Corralez finished seventh academically in his senior class.

Corralez has played football, basketball and baseball while making the honor roll throughout his high school career.

He was a varsity member in every sport in high school.

Being able to juggle everything from getting papers turned in on time to being on time for practice can be cumbersome for any athlete.

Corralez made it work by focusing on the “student” part of being a student athlete.

“I’m a student before I’m an athlete and if I can’t be a great student, I can’t be a great athlete,” Corralez. “I just pride myself on being a great student.”

Academically, Corralez has been a member of the National Honor Society.

Athletically, Corralez cherishes the 2019 football season when the Eagles went 6-6 and made it past the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Corralez and his baseball teammates weren’t able to finish their season this year due to COVID-19.

“I was sad about it because it was my last year and I was just looking forward to having fun with the guys and I wasn’t able to do that,” Corralez said.

He managed, however, to keep a busy class schedule as he looks to knock off some of his collegiate classes before graduating.

“For me, personally, it wasn’t too hard because I don’t take too many classes to begin with,” Corralez said. “Most of my classes are college classes but some of my college classes were difficult but I was able to get through it.”

Those classes include business, two biology classes and college algebra.

As far as his collegiate plans, Corralez will attend college at UTPB and major in business marketing.

He hopes to own his own successful business.

“At first, I didn’t know I wanted to do with my life,” Corralez said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to study until recently.

“Then I started looking up stuff and I felt like that major fit best with me. I decided to go that way and to see what happens from there.”

As he reflects on the last four years, he knows that just because he comes from a small town doesn’t mean he can’t go far.

“Even if you’re from a small town, you can do anything you want,” Corralez said. “The sky is always the limit.

“If you have a dream, go chase it. It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you have the hard work and dedication, you can get it.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Monday, May 18, 2020 4:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 72°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 102°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]